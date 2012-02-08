Feb 8 Indian banks are not expected to write down loans to cash-strapped Air India under a debt restructuring plan that was approved by a government panel on Tuesday, Banking Secretary D.K. Mittal told reporters.

The consortium of 14 lenders, led by State Bank of India , is likely to be impacted by 20 billion rupees ($406.5 million) on account of the $4 billion restructuring, he said on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.205 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)