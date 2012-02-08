BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Feb 8 Indian banks are not expected to write down loans to cash-strapped Air India under a debt restructuring plan that was approved by a government panel on Tuesday, Banking Secretary D.K. Mittal told reporters.
The consortium of 14 lenders, led by State Bank of India , is likely to be impacted by 20 billion rupees ($406.5 million) on account of the $4 billion restructuring, he said on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.205 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------