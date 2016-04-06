BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, April 6 Polish bluechip lender Alior Bank plans to raise up to 2.2 billion zlotys ($587 million) from a rights issue of shares aimed at financing its flagged takeover of local rival BPH and to strengthen its capital base, Alior said on Wednesday.
The bank, controlled via a 25.2 percent stake by Polish insurer PZU, wants its shareholders to approve the issue of 220 million shares with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders at a meeting called on May 5.
The issue comes after Alior agreed to buy BPH from General Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys and flagged more acquisitions this year. ($1 = 3.7497 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
