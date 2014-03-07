By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 7 Barclays is changing
its auditor of the past 120 years and Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland could follow suit as Britain's bank
auditing landscape gets shaken up by new rules.
Banks are being forced to change their auditors more
frequently to keep accountants on their toes after lenders were
given a clean bill of health just before they were rescued in
the 2008 financial crisis.
Britain is making listed companies put out their audit work
to tender every 10 years and the European Union is forcing them
to change every 20 years. The requirements are expected to come
into force this year.
But the complexity of big banks means the handover of roles
from one auditor to another can take two years.
Barclays said this week it would tender for a new auditor
next year or in 2016, ready to audit the bank from 2017 or 2018.
PwC, which has audited Barclays since 1896, will not be invited
to pitch.
Lloyds may change sooner. It said this week it may invite
pitches in the second half of this year to take over its audit
from 2016. The bank said it could reappoint PwC, or pick a new
firm - possibly influenced by final EU rules on when it must
change.
RBS said a year ago it would put its audit contract out to
tender every 10 years. Deloitte has been its auditor since 2000.
It has not yet released its annual report, where banks often
announce changes or tenders.
Critics of the proposed rule changes say it could just see
the "Big Four" accountancy firms - KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young and
Deloitte - swapping roles, and is disruptive given the
complexity of auditing a major bank.
"In principle, changing auditor does mean that you will have
a new set of eyes, but there will be plenty of interest in
banks' accounts whether the auditors are changed or not," said
Richard Martin, head of corporate reporting at the Association
of Chartered Certified Accountants, an accounting industry body.
Last December, Britain's accounting watchdog, the Financial
Reporting Council, said it would start reviewing book-keeping at
UK banks in the second quarter of this year to find out why
lessons from the financial crisis are being applied slowly.
.
PwC may be set to lose the Barclays account, but from 2015
it will replace KPMG as auditor for HSBC, Europe's
biggest bank said in August. KPMG has been HSBC's auditor since
1991.
Auditing Britain's big five banks is lucrative work.
HSBC paid $80 million in fees to KPMG last year - just over
half in audit work and the rest for related and non-audit work,
such as on corporate finance deals or advice on technology.
Barclays paid its auditors 45 million pounds ($75.2 million)
last year and Lloyds paid out 32.5 million pounds, while RBS
paid 43.2 million pounds in 2012 and Standard Chartered
$18.7 million.
Standard Chartered is sticking with KPMG as its auditor
after tendering last year, a spokeswoman said. KPMG has audited
the Asia-focused bank for more than 25 years.
An auditor may use between 1,000 and 2,000 staff in its work
on a big bank and its many subsidiaries. HSBC, for example, has
operations in 75 countries.
Tendering for the work is a long process too, taking up to
six months, with pitches in several countries. "The tenders are
quite exhaustive. It's not a process you enter into lightly," a
person at one of the auditors said.
Audit firms can face conflicts of interest due to other
banking relationships, so the big four firms may not all pitch
to work on the major UK banks.
Banks have reduced the amount they have paid in audit fees
in the last two years and industry sources said the bidding
process could reduce fees slightly, but costs were unlikely to
be decisive issue when picking auditor.