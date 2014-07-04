* High level of short interest on Vienna stocks -Sungard
* More underperformance on ATX index seen in near term
* ATX falls as Erste slumps on eastern Europe problems
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 4 Bearish bets against Austrian
stocks are on the rise after Erste Bank's 15-percent
tumble on Friday flagged the downside of exposure to emerging
Central and Eastern Europe economies.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine - countries in which
the Austrian market's biggest companies have significant
business ties - has already contributed to the Vienna stock
market underperforming in 2014.
Then on Friday, Hungary's parliament approved legislation
that the central bank estimates could cost the financial sector
- including Austrian banks Erste and Raiffeisen
- a total 600 to 900 billion forints ($2.6-$3.9
billion) in compensation for borrowers.
Investors' "short" positions on Austrian equities, as
measured by the amount of shares out on loan as part of a bet
that their price will fall, are up about 50 percent since the
end of 2013, according to data from research firm Sungard
released on Friday.
Vienna's benchmark ATX equity index was down 3.3
percent on Friday, underperforming other western European
markets, after Erste's share price fell on its warning of a
record loss due to hits from Romania and Hungary.
The three biggest stocks on the ATX - oil and gas group OMV
, Erste and Raiffeisen - have all been hit
this year by problems in central and eastern Europe, once seen
as a obvious area for Western businesses to expand as
ex-Communist countries adopted free-market policies.
Now OMV, the longest-standing Western trade partner of
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, has been affected by the
conflict between Ukraine and Russia, while in May Raiffeisen had
to write down the book value of its Bank Aval unit in Ukraine by
216 million euros.
Smaller companies in the ATX market have also been hit, with
challenges in eastern Europe prompting profit warnings from
Telekom Austria and utility EVN in the past
two weeks.
"Austria is likely to suffer while there are still problems
in eastern Europe," said Kevin Lilley, European equities fund
manager at Old Mutual Global Investors, who sold his fund's
shares in Raiffeisen and OMV earlier this year.
Some investors have viewed the ATX as offering an attractive
mix of exposure to the solid economic growth of Germany and the
German DAX index, and an entry-point to future growth
in eastern Europe, given the exposure of Austrian banks to that
region.
However, problems in eastern European economies have
contributed to the ATX falling by around 4 percent since the
start of 2014, underperforming a 5 percent gain on the DAX,
which has hit record highs.
Karl Loomes, market analyst at Sungard's Astec Analytics,
said short interest on Austrian stocks - as measured by
borrowing levels - is still about 50 percent higher than
December last year.
To profit from the stock price going down, short sellers can
borrow a security and sell it, expecting that it will decrease
in value so that they can buy it back at a lower price and keep
the difference.
"In fact, the greatest gains in borrowing have come about
when the stock prices underwent short-term rallies, hinting that
short sellers may have been, and perhaps still are, growing
pessimistic regarding the country's share prices," said Loomes.
Thomson Reuters Datastream graphics show a sharp divergence
in the performance of the ATX against the DAX from April onwards
(bit.ly/1t5gYOA), and Commerzbank equity strategist Peter
Dixon expected this to continue in the near term.
"I don't see any reason for a sudden improvement in
sentiment towards Austrian equities in the near term," he said.
