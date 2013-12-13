LONDON Dec 13 Goldman Sachs was named
"Bank of the Year" for 2013 by International Financing Review
(IFR) on Friday, which praised the U.S. investment bank's
ability to build market share in the face of a tough economic
and regulatory landscape.
This year has been another difficult one for banks, as they
battled grim investment bank revenues, a mixed economic backdrop
and an ever-growing list of regulatory and legal concerns,
including record fines over interest rate rigging and probes
into alleged foreign exchange market manipulation.
IFR said it has been especially difficult for Goldman
because it is a "lightning rod" for the public backlash against
the banking industry, but the bank's continued focus on clients
had delivered "truly impressive" market-share gains in advisory
and financing.
In the IFR awards year, Goldman's share of mergers and
acquisitions stood at 39.5 percent in the U.S. and 36 percent in
Europe. It ranked first in equity capital markets globally, with
market share up to 11.3 percent from 8.4 percent.
The firm advised on several of the year's largest and most
complex transactions, including the Vodafone's $130
billion sale of its stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon
Communications.
Speaking to IFR, Goldman's Chairman and Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein downplayed the bank's performance.
"Given the context and the legacy issues we're working
through, it's hard for me to thump my chest over anything other
than maintaining focus where other people have found it hard to
maintain focus," Blankfein said.
The awards, to be handed out in January, are among the most
coveted in the banking industry.
To be considered for an award, banks must make a pitch,
often delivered by its most senior bankers, to the IFR editorial
board.
JPMorgan Chase & Co recently stopped pitching for
these and other awards, after deciding the time and effort
dedicated to the awards process would be better spent elsewhere.
Goldman also took home the prize for top equity house, while
Germany's Deutsche Bank received three awards: top
bond house, top loan house and top high-yield bond house.
Deutsche Bank raised more debt for more issuers from more
countries than ever before, acting for clients in 70
jurisdictions across 24 currencies and on deals of all types,
ranging from high-grade to high-yield, IFR said.
Its complex event-driven deals and work on developing the
global credit market won it the loan house accolade, IFR added.
Other winners included Citigroup, which won two
awards, for top derivatives house and top emerging market bond
house. Credit Suisse bagged the prize for structured
finance.
U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey was named top
restructuring adviser thanks to its work on a string of
assignments for both creditors and debtors in a relatively quiet
period for restructuring.
Issuer of the year went to Volkswagen, after it
raised more than 18 billion euros ($24.76 billion) of unsecured
and asset-backed bonds in the last year.
IFR is part of Thomson Reuters.