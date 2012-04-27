(Refiles to fix formatting)
* IMF backs debt writedown tool
* Mechanism impossible to price in
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) became the latest international body to back the notion of
bail-ins for bank debt this week, reigniting the debate on the
topic ahead of the presentation of proposals on the subject by
the European Commission in the coming weeks.
The IMF paper entitled "From bail-out to Bail-in: mandatory
debt restructuring of systemic financial institutions" will give
further weight to the EC proposals on an EU bank resolution
regime scheduled for presentation ahead of the G20 summit in
June..
However, market participants have been growing increasingly
frustrated by the lack of key details which would enable them to
adapt to upcoming changes.
"I think we will have bail-ins, but I'm not sure the
mechanism will be wholly workable," said Bob Penn, a partner at
Allen & Overy.
"A huge array of issues still need to be dealt with. For
instance, the fact that bail-inable debt will have an embedded
equity option has many consequences. Some issues may look
marginal, but are in fact important for the bail-in tool to work
and for bail-inable debt to be marketable."
In his view, a badly constructed bail-in power has the
potential to freeze the bank debt market on implementation.
According to Wolfgang Rothmaier, credit manager for Banks
and Sovereigns at DWS Investment, the bail-in tool is a
"paradigm shift". "For systematically important banks, we are
used to a high degree of certainty that state support would be
coming one way or another," he said.
The problem in his view is that there are "many moving
targets" and bail-ins have to be considered from a wider
perspective to include the other tools of the future resolution
regime. For instance, the exact size of the capital buffers that
regulators will impose on banks is unknown.
The IMF researchers acknowledged that writing down banks'
unsecured debt, and/or its conversion into equity was likely to
have a significant impact on banks, notably through the
downgrade of senior ratings to reflect the loss of government
guarantees and higher funding costs.
For investors, making a price assessment is difficult right
now. "I'm not sure the bail-in risk is properly priced in but
this is because so many aspects need to be clarified," said
Rothmaier.
In his view, investment decisions in the future will depend
on risk/reward calculations, although it is likely that the
strongest banks will not see a big change in their cost of
funding, he said. However, entities perceived as weaker will
certainly have to pay more, he reckons.
The IMF is certainly aware of the issue and said that the
introduction of bail-ins could "prompt bank managers to seek
riskier assets or simply deleverage".
Another IMF concern was that banks could also shift toward
short-term and secured borrowing (e.g. covered bonds) to lower
funding costs and possibly to circumvent bail-in. This echoed
the Bank of England's Andrew Haldane in a speech published on
Tuesday.
WHERE IN THE QUEUE?
But while the IMF acknowledged some of the issues, it
nevertheless backed the idea. It also defended the idea that
bail-in should apply to existing debt as well as to debt issued
after the bail-in power is enacted, unlike the EC which is
asking market participants what they think about it without
taking sides.
Meanwhile, IMF researchers argued that the debt
restructuring under a bail-in should reflect the order of
priority applicable to liquidation to avoid the possibility that
pre-restructuring shareholders and junior creditors could
benefit from haircuts imposed upon senior creditors.
According to the EU commission, the bail-in tool, if
correctly designed and applied, would result in an allocation of
losses that would not be worse than the losses that shareholders
and creditors would have suffered in "normal" insolvency
proceedings.
This is a key concern among investors. "We need clarity on
the waterfall for burden-sharing. Under the current version of
the EU Commission's proposal, it is not absolutely clear that
shareholders would not be completely wiped out before senior
debt is written down," said DWS's Rothmaier.
The debate over subordination goes beyond senior unsecured
bondholders versus shareholders. According to analysts at Exane
BNP Paribas, the EU's piece of legislation is "controversial
with bond investors, because it could effectively subordinate
them to interbank creditors and short-term deposits."
GROUP VERSUS SUBSIDIARY
To which part of the bank bail-in is applied was also a
point addressed by the IMF, something market participants
welcomed.
The IMF pointed to the risk that a bail-in of a bank
subsidiary's debt could result in the "de-grouping" of the bank
by wiping out the parent company's equity in the bank. "This
could destabilize the parent and the group, although that may be
unavoidable if the subsidiary was no longer viable and
liquidation was the only other alternative," the paper stated.
According to A&O's Penn, bail-ins need to be implemented at
the group level, otherwise this will create uncertainty and risk
avoidance.
"If it is applied to an individual bank, and not managed on
a group-wide basis, this could create mismatches between the
risk profile of classes of creditors across the group," he said.
"Investors as well as counterparties would then certainly try
to find a way to avoid or mitigate the effectiveness of
bail-ins."
"The IMF's paper raised that issue while the EU commission
and FSB ducked it, but no-one has really expended the
intellectual energy to resolve the problem."
(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)