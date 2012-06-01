LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Funding officials, debt bankers and
investors are keenly awaiting the European Commission's release
of its final proposals on bail-ins next week, more than a year
after it began consulting the market on the topic.
The directive text, which will give regulators wide-ranging
powers to resolve failing European banks, is expected on June 6,
and the Commission has kept the market in suspense by
circulating at least three versions of the draft.
The initiative is part of an attempt to ensure that
taxpayers do not foot the bill for future bank bailouts, or at
least see that bondholders take the first hit.
Two versions seen by IFR differ on a number of points, in
particular on when bail-ins would be implemented. In one
version, the implementation was January 1 2018; in the other,
implementation would have to be done by that date "at the
latest".
Market participants believe that the first option could open
a valuable window of opportunity for banks to sell senior paper
with maturities up to 2018, if there is a resolution to the
sovereign debt crisis that has stymied issuance for months.
Some suggest it could also lead to a tightening of funding
levels for short-dated maturities, although trades with a
maturity beyond 2018 could widen out.
According to Thomson Reuters data, European senior bank
issuance has dropped to USD126bn so far in 2012 while last
year's EUR305bn was well below previous years, including the
USD626bn seen in 2006.
"All senior debt would be captured if it is outstanding at
2018, so in theory banks can still issue a five-year note, which
would not be 'bail-in-able' while a seven-year would be," said
Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM new product development at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
But some investors were sceptical.
"It could be positive," said a FIG analyst at a fund
manager. "However, are you telling me that if a big bank like
Intesa needed to be resolved in two years time, it would be done
without a negative impact on senior debt?"
Roger Doig, fixed income analyst at Schroders, said that
other tools available to regulators, for which implementation is
due by 2015, could have the same effect as bail-ins.
"The other tools in the draft, such as the bridge, bank
could have the same effect of exposing bondholders to losses as
bail-ins," said Doig.
"The main difference is that a bail-in is an acceleration
event, and all bonds can be written down equally across the term
structure when that event happens. Whereas in a bridge bank, if
you have shorter duration holdings, there is a possibility you
may be made whole."
Should the Commission opt for implementation by January 1
2018 "at the latest", however, that could spell an end to any
hopes of a strong revival of the senior market, as there would
be a risk of countries accelerating implementation.
SILENT ON GRANDFATHERING
Neither text seen by IFR mentioned grandfathering
outstanding senior debt.
"It's difficult to see how grandfathering would work," said
Doig.
"They appear to have set a date for introducing bail-in far
enough into the future that only a limited number of bonds
issued prior to discussion of bail-in will be outstanding," he
said. "So you don't need grandfathering either."
That view was echoed by a number of bankers familiar with
the draft and close to the Commission. One concern has been that
permitting grandfathering would create a cliff effect and store
up issues for later.
"We would be aggrieved if a senior bond we bought now
suddenly became bail-in-able overnight," said Robert Montague,
senior investment analyst at European Credit Management.
According to Thomson Reuters data, European banks have just
under USD123bn equivalent of debt outstanding with a maturity
beyond 2018.
In the drafts, the Commission reiterated that in order to
avoid institutions structuring their liabilities in a manner
that impedes the effectiveness of the write-down tool, the
minimum amount of own funds and eligible liabilities which must
be held as a percentage of total liabilities should be 10%. It
also said that the requirement should be mandatory for
institutions or group of systemic relevance.
NOT ONLY SENIOR
Bankers said that the Commission's decision to widen the
scope of liabilities that can be bailed-in, which could include
deposit guarantee schemes and derivatives, should ease the pain
on senior debt.
Simon McGeary, head of new products group at Citigroup said
that the potential inclusion of deposit guarantee schemes could
be a positive. "If you include those, then having 10% of
bail-in-able liabilities becomes a less demanding task," he
said.
"If you look at how banks' balance sheets have changed in
recent years, the slice of senior unsecured debt is much
narrower than it used to be."
He added that, looking at the size of the European banking
sector, banks may need to have around EUR1tn of bail-in-able
liabilities, which would require investor appetite for senior
debt to remain at least at the level of recent years.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Bell said that net
liabilities under derivatives contracts could be eligible for
bail-in, although the draft included a carve out for local
regulators if they think derivatives are important to achieve
the resolution objectives.
Investors say that the inclusion of other senior creditors
that would rank pari passu with holders of senior unsecured debt
could be beneficial, as it would broaden who has to take the
losses. "However, it does not impact that probability of
default, which is the more important factor in pricing the
credit," said Doig.
BAIL-IN A LAST RESORT?
Bankers said the European Commission was going in the right
direction and that, after months of heartache, the market should
be able to digest the directive well, especially as they think
the Commission is aware it should not cause more damage to the
market.
"There is just as much focus on prevention tools as there is
on resolution tools, and bail-in just one of the tools available
if prevention doesn't work," said Bell.
"I see resolution and therefore bail-in as last resort
tools, and overall the draft adopts a fairly reasonable
approach to it all, although the treatment of
shareholders remains a bit fuzzy."
McGeary said that investors "have been very nervous about
this - and with good reason - as it rewrites corporate laws that
have been around for a long time. However, if the directive
genuinely achieves the same outcome for bondholders as a
liquidation scenario, then I think investors will be able to get
to grips with that."
