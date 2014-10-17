BOSTON Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp, the
world's largest custody bank, said on Friday it began charging
clients 0.20 percent on their euro-denominated deposits.
BNY Mellon initiated the charge on Oct. 1, reflecting a
recent move by the European Central Bank to charge 20 basis
points on deposits in hopes of persuading banks to lend more
money to businesses and consumers.
BNY Mellon reported $221.7 billion in average deposits at
the end of September. And the bank said 15 percent of that
amount was in euro-denominated deposit liabilities.
Banks typically pay customers for their deposits, but that
amount has been paltry amid an environment of prolonged,
rock-bottom interest rates. The ECB's charge on deposits is
designed to spur economic activity.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)