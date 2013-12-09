LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sam Dean has taken a sabbatical from
his role as global head of ECM at Barclays, according
to an internal memo seen by IFR. In the interim, Barclays' US
head of ECM Brian Reilly will take on the role. Barclays
declined to comment.
Dean is taking a break for family reasons and is expected to
return to the role at some point in the future. His leave of
absence comes just seven months after taking on the global role,
following the retirement of David Erickson and having joined
Barclays in 2009. Dean had previously been global co-head of ECM
at Deutsche Bank.
Previously head of US ECM since November 2010, Reilly took
on the role of head of Americas ECM in May of this year. He has
more than 15 years experience of originating and executing
capital markets and M&A transactions for Barclays.