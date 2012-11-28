LONDON Nov 28 Failures in regulatory compliance
at Barclays and the tough task of overseeing huge
numbers of staff are arguments for forcing big lenders to be
split up, a lawmaker on Britain's banking standards commission
said.
"If it's not possible to run compliance of a big
organisation with one person taking responsibility then should
we be breaking them (banks) up into smaller sizes so it is
possible to run compliance?" Mark Garnier, chairman of a panel
of lawmakers assessing corporate governance, asked on Wednesday.
"It sounds like a great argument for a full separation of
banks, break them up," Garnier said in response to comments by
Barclays on the difficulty of overseeing all its staff.
The panel is part of the UK's Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards, which was set up after Barclays admitted
rigging Libor interest rates. The Commission is also assessing
if proposals to shield banks' retail operations from riskier
investment activities go far enough.
Garnier was reacting to comments made by senior Barclays
staff being quizzed about corporate governance and compliance
functions below board level.
"It is not the compliance function's responsibility to make
Barclays compliant," said Mike Walters, head of the bank's
compliance. "Complying is part of the culture but compliance is
the responsibility of everyone at Barclays," he said.
Garnier responded that there was "a rather hazy" management
structure for such a big, systematically important bank.
The bankers said mistakes were made that allowed the past
manipulation of Libor interbank lending rates to occur.
"Mistakes were made and controls were inaccurate ... it has
caused a lot of reputational damage. We recognised there were
areas that weren't as strong as they should have been," said
Robert LeBlanc, chief risk officer at the bank.