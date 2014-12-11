LONDON Dec 11 Regulators published stricter
rules on Thursday on a class of securities which helped cause
the financial crisis, hoping to reduce the risks of future
market turbulence undermining the banks which own them.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors unveiled its
finalised framework for regulating asset-backed securities
(ABS), a type of bond based on a pool of loans such as
mortgages, to come into force from January 2018.
The sector shrank after such debt based on low-quality U.S.
home loans became untradable in 2007, sparking a two-year global
markets crisis. Basel regulators are forcing banks to hold more
capital as a safeguard against such debt turning toxic again.
Yet some in the bank sector now argue the regulations could
set back Europe's attempts to revive growth, since banks which
bundle loans into an ABS package can gain more scope to make the
fresh loans that the stuttering economy needs.
The rules force banks to hold more capital against ABS held
on their banking book, supplementing earlier rules known as
Basel 2.5 which raised capital charges on more complex types of
ABS held on trading books.
Basel, which groups regulators from nearly 30 countries, has
cut slightly the amount of capital required for banking books
compared with its initial proposal, but the European Central
Bank and Bank of England had called for much lighter capital
treatment for top-quality pooled debt.
The two central banks have argued in recent months that
lenders would issue more ABS if capital charges were cut
significantly, thus helping to raise more funds for companies to
help create jobs and growth.
But regulators from elsewhere argue that instead of lighter
capital charges for top-quality ABS, it would be better to
impose higher charges on lower-quality debt.
Simon Hills, an executive director at the British Bankers'
Association, said the minor revisions made by Basel won't be
enough to revitalise the European securitisation market and help
drive economic growth.
"It is now for the European Commission to consider how it
can quickly build on these proposals to deliver that goal," Hill
said.
In a bid to find common ground, Basel and global markets
regulators at the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) also published a consultation paper on
Thursday on possible criteria for defining top-quality ABS.
Further changes to Basel capital charges on ABS in practice
look years away, which could spur the European Commission to
take unilateral action as it plans a Capital Markets Union to
encourage market-based finance for the EU economy.
(Editing by David Holmes)