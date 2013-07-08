LONDON, July 8 The Basel Committee of global banking supervisors on Monday sought further views on the complexity of new bank capital regulations designed to insulate the world's financial system from another crash.

Basel Committee chairman Stefan Ingves said the regulators were "keenly aware" of the debate on whether the rules were too complex but had not yet decided whether they should be changed.

"The Committee believes that it would benefit from further input on this critical issue before deciding on the merits of any specific changes to the current framework," he said.