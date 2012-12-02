BERLIN Dec 2 An international agreement on bank
capital rules known as Basel III may not be implemented until
the middle of next year, Handelsblatt reported, citing a member
of the German Bundesbank's board.
It is unrealistic to expect the Basel III rules, designed to
make the global banking system more resilient in the aftermath
of the financial crisis, to take effect on time in January, the
newspaper quoted central banker Andreas Dombret as saying.
Dombret, in charge of financial stability on the board of
the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank, said he was "very confident"
that the United States would implement the new set of Basel
rules, according to Handelsblatt.
