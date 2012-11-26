FRANKFURT Nov 26 German bank association BdB on
Monday appealed for regulators to delay the introduction of new
bank capital rules until 2014.
"The introduction of Basel III in the European Union should
be as closely timed as possible with the U.S. and in no way
should it occur before the start of 2014," BdB president Andreas
Schmitz said.
The European Banking Federation last week wrote to EU
regulation commissioner Michel Barnier to ask for a delay of the
introduction of Basel III to 2014 from a planned start date of
January 2013, citing a potential competitive disadvantage for
European disadvantage
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; writing by Arno Schuetze)