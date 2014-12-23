WARSAW Dec 23 Warsaw bourse said on Tuesday it had suspended trade in shares of BNP Paribas's Polish arm Bank BGZ after a call on minority shareholders to sell 1.02 percent of BGZ shares.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas agreed with Rabobank , BGZ's former owner, to buy out remaining shareholders. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)