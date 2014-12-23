BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
WARSAW Dec 23 Warsaw bourse said on Tuesday it had suspended trade in shares of BNP Paribas's Polish arm Bank BGZ after a call on minority shareholders to sell 1.02 percent of BGZ shares.
Earlier this month, BNP Paribas agreed with Rabobank , BGZ's former owner, to buy out remaining shareholders. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.