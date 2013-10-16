BOSTON Oct 16 BNY Mellon Corp's balance
sheet has ballooned by nearly $10 billion in October as the
bank's clients sit on more cash to ride out the turmoil caused
by the U.S. government's shutdown.
"We've seen some various money market funds and various
clients get more defensive and put more into cash, so our
balance sheet is up about $10 billion since quarter-end," BNY
Mellon Chairman and Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said
Wednesday on a conference call. "We are prepared to handle
that."
At the end of September, BNY Mellon's balance sheet had $372
billion in total assets. Liabilities were $334 billion,
including deposits of $255.6 billion, according to the bank's
financial statements.