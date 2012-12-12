LONDON Dec 12 Banks could win back the stock
market's confidence by slashing management salaries and having
their investments independently valued, a senior British central
banker said on Wednesday.
The banking industry, shunned by equity investors since
parts of it were bailed out in the 2008 crisis, should at the
same time raise new capital to demonstrate it can absorb any
future financial hits, the Bank of England's Robert Jenkins told
an investor conference in London.
Jenkins said the measures, set out in what he called a
"dream speech" delivered by a fictional banking chief executive
to shareholders, could pre-empt efforts by regulators to impose
tighter rules on the sector and remove a key source of
uncertainty.
"This approach will put us ahead of the regulators and leave
them with no place to go; they will cease to be a factor in the
management of our business," Jenkins told a conference organised
by the Association of British Insurers.
The ABI, whose members own about a fifth of the London stock
market, warned in a report this month that investors were put
off buying bank stock because new regulations were eroding the
sector's shareholder returns.
Financial watchdogs worldwide, eager to prevent a repeat of
the 2008 crisis, are pushing banks to restructure and hold more
capital, eroding their profitability. In Britain, the sector has
also been hit by multi-billion pound penalties for
misdemeanours including the mis-selling of loan insurance.
Jenkins, a member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee
and a former investment banker and fund manager, said banks
should ask senior staff to accept a "sharp and permanent" cut in
fixed pay in return for a one-off award of deferred shares.
High pay for senior bankers has come under the spotlight
since taxpayers were forced to provide lenders with billions in
emergency finance four years ago, leaving some, including Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyd's Banking Group in
Britain, under partial state ownership.
Jenkins said his manifesto could "transform the rating" of
any bank that put it into practice.
"The pieces are there for someone at CEO level to come
forward and become a financial statesman," he told the
conference.