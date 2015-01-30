* Industry mulls new SME bond product
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - The European Covered Bond Council
(ECBC) is trying to create a new hybrid product that would
combine securitisation and covered bond features while utilising
SME loans as collateral, which could improve lending to that
sector.
The ECBC has been working on a plan to create a new funding
vehicle for SME loans since September last year - hoping to
create a Europe-wide market for a type of collateral that has so
far failed to convince traditional covered bond investors.
"We are still at the very early stage of discussions," said Luca
Bertalot, secretary general of the ECBC. "It wouldn't fall under
the traditional covered bond collateral universe, and would
carry very different risk factors and cash flows," he said.
"So we are checking whether it'd be possible to take the leap,"
he said.
Given SME credit's tight-knit link to various national economies
and its lack of standardisation, covered bonds buyers have shied
away from getting exposed to an unchartered risk.
Meanwhile, the structuring and capital costs of SME-backed ABS
is high which has made it a challenging asset to securitise.
But a hybrid product could give investors a better insight into
this type of credit, with loan-level information and other data
typical of securitisation deals, while providing them with the
safety net of a dual recourse against the collateral pool and
the issuer if things turn sour.
This would reduce capital costs for issuers while allowing them
to slice the risk in tranches, tapping a wider investor base.
