LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - European banks' most deeply
subordinated debt has been coming under increasing selling
pressure as the wipe-out of BES's junior bonds and broader
market turmoil gives investors a reality check.
Lenders have sold billions of Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1
debt since the beginning of the year, helped by seemingly
insatiable demand for the asset class. But recent events in
Portugal have led to a sell-off that appears to be taking hold.
Since the end of May, when BES first alerted the market
about "accounting irregularities", outstanding Additional Tier 1
bonds have been bashed around the market, with cash prices in
some cases plummeting by as much as nine points.
For example, Deutsche Bank's euro Additional Tier 1 bond is
quoted at 96 today, according to Tradeweb, way off the 104 cash
price it was at before the BES scandal hit the market.
Meanwhile, the cost of insuring subordinated debt, as
measured by the iTraxx Subordinated index, widened by nearly
20bp during that period and is now at 103bp.
"Apart from BES, there's a lot of macro news going on that
we've all been ignoring for quite some time," said a
London-based portfolio manager.
"Israel, Russia and Iraq are all threatening stability. Bank
capital is the riskiest credit product in the market, so when
there are such light flows in the secondary market, you will see
some pretty big moves."
European supervisors have added fuel to the sell-off fire as
they seem at pains to remind banks of the dangers of selling
junior debt to retail accounts.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the UK's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would bar UK banks from offering
risky and complex hybrid debt to the mass market from October.
Meanwhile, the European Banking Authority has sent out a
reminder to financial institutions of their responsibilities
when placing financial products with investors.
The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities
(EBA, EIOPA and ESMA) highlighted specific risks posed to
investors by contingent convertible instruments (CoCos).
While this is hardly new, investors believe the moves in
Additional Tier 1 bonds have little to do with regulators'
opinions but a lot to do with market volatility.
"We're holding off taking positions in CoCos until
September, when primary issuance restarts and there is more
liquidity in the market," said the portfolio manager.
"As far as the reminders from regulators are concerned,
considering the denominations these bonds are sold in, I don't
think it's really a concern," he said.
Bankers share that view and believe that the warnings from
the EBA and FCA are unnecessary given the parameters of the
market.
"This is not unexpected," said a hybrid banker.
"The transactions executed over the past two to three years
have generally been institutionally targeted and issued with
high (100k+) denominations."
