Oct 25 (IFR) - After years of bad press, banks have become
the safe play in the bond market while corporates are the
pariahs - a role reversal underscored this week as investors
snapped up about US$14bn of bank bonds while Apple came
under shareholder attack.
Carl Icahn, having seen David Einhorn's agitation result in
Apple issuing a US$17bn bond in April to pay for part of a
US$100bn shareholder capital return program, said he had
increased his stake in the company - and repeated calls for the
tech giant to make an additional US$150bn worth of share
buybacks.
In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Icahn said that "while
the board's actions to date ... may seem like a large buyback,
it is simply not large enough given that Apple currently holds
US$147 billion of cash on its balance sheet, and that it will
generate US$51 billion" of earnings before interest and taxes,
based on Wall Street estimates.
On top of Verizon dumping its single-A rating to
issue a record US$49bn of bonds to pay for a US$130bn
acquisition of Verizon Wireless, that shows event risk is rising
in high quality industrials in the bond markets.
"I think that financials are now the safest sector in the
investment-grade market," said David Knutson, a senior
strategist at Legal & General Investment Management Americas.
"Banks have gone from being the risky, unpredictable tape
bombs every day to plays where you should see continuing spread
tightening in the future as they keep improving their balance
sheet," he said.
"The industrial sector on the other hand is riddled with
companies struggling to increase shareholder returns and are
leveraging up for acquisitions and share buybacks to do that."
TABLES TURN
Those views help explain why syndicates have been reporting
much greater interest from a broader swath of regional US funds
for bank bonds, now that they are beginning to notice banks'
improving fundamentals.
Asian sovereign wealth funds and central banks in particular
have been pushing for bigger allocations in bank deals.
"We have definitely seen greater investor participation out
of Asia and more generally in the US in the last six months and
especially in recent weeks," said Dan Mead, head of Financial
Institutions Group (FIG) syndicate at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
Unthinkable just a few years ago, banks now look like the
prudent safe play. For the first time since 2007, in fact, bank
spreads are now trading through benchmark indices and
industrials.
"This is a significant milestone for the banks," said Hans
Mikkelsen, credit strategist at Bank of America.
"Banks used to trade well inside the index pre-crisis. It's
taken them years to get back to this point."
In the past week the bank sub-index of the Barclays
investment-grade corporate benchmark index was trading at 130bp,
tighter than the main index itself (133bp) and industrials
(135bp).
Bank spreads have tightened about 17bp since the beginning
of the year, while industrials are 8bp worse than where they
were in January.
ACTING FAST
Banks on both sides of the Atlantic have wasted no time
making use of their newfound safe-haven status.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BB&T, PNC Bank and SunTrust were
among the banks tapping the market in the past week, issuing
everything from senior unsecured bonds to rarely seen
subordinated 30-year notes and perpetual preferred Tier 1
capital.
BB&T issued the first benchmark-sized callable floating rate
note by a bank - a US$650m two-year non-call one, a deal
designed for a new regulatory environment in which banks are
charged levies by regulators if they are considered to have too
much debt coming due within a year.
French financial BFCM debuted in the senior unsecured Yankee
market with a US$1.75bn two-part offering, while ABN Amro issued
US$2.5bn of fixed-rate bonds.
And there's no let-up in sight: syndicate managers say some
US$7bn more in FIG issuance is in the pipeline for the next two
weeks.
US banks are expected to issue more Tier 1 and Tier 2
capital and European banks are cranking up issuance of Tier 1
non-common or so-called 'Alternative Tier 1' securities and
subordinated Tier 2 bonds to meet stricter capital adequacy
regulations.
And fund managers say bank spreads still have room to
tighten.
"Bank spreads have been a lot tighter historically and one
of the reasons they will go tighter is because they don't need
to issue all that much anymore," said Ashish Shah, head of
global credit investment at AllianceBernstein.
"Outstanding bank debt has been shrinking at over US$100bn a
year in the last four years."
Shah, Knutson and other large institutional investors who
were early to the US bank improvement trade are now interested
in higher yielding European bank debt, especially subordinated
offerings.
"I think the real sweet spot has become the European banking
system because that's where the focus has been of late - on
balance sheet improvement," said Shah.
"For that reason I think the opportunity lies further down
the capital structure, in bank subordinated paper rather than
senior unsecured securities."