(This story was originally published in IFR Asia, a Thomson
Reuters publication, on October 5.)
* ICBC Asia sells first new-style subordinated debt in
dollars
* Bonds widen 20bp in first day of trading
* Institutional investors demand more premium for risks
By Neha d'Silva
HONG KONG, Oct 7 (IFR) - Asia's first benchmark issue of
loss-absorbing bank capital ended in finger-pointing last week,
underlining the challenge of determining the correct price for
subordinated debt under the Basel III regime.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), the Hong
Kong subsidiary of China's biggest bank, sold Asia's first
public issue of Basel III-compliant bank capital in US dollars
last Thursday, raising US$500m from a 10-year non-call five Tier
2 bond.
Despite a long marketing effort designed to determine the
correct clearing price for the new structure, the deal drew a
disappointing response from institutional investors, and many
funds dropped out as price guidance was tightened. After a big
allocation to private banks, the bonds struggled in secondary on
Friday, slipping from 315bp over five-year US Treasuries at
re-offer to as wide as 336bp.
Bankers among ICBC's 11-strong bookrunner group blamed each
other for pushing the final price too tight, while fund managers
said institutional investors ended up with more bonds than they
had expected.
Private banking investors bought 45% of the notes. Only 30%
went to fund managers.
"The price was tight," a Singapore fund manager said on
Friday. "There were a few institutional investors who followed
their heart and went for it and are selling now. They should
know better and demand price. I think it has set a good
precedent."
HIGHER PREMIUMS
A handful of Asian issuers have sold Basel III-compliant
capital securities at a tight price in local currencies -
including ICBC Asia in the offshore renminbi market two years
ago - but last week's deal marked the first public issue in US
dollars.
The response shows that institutional investors continue to
hold out for a higher premium in return for the new
loss-absorbing features required under Basel III - even if the
risk of ICBC failing may be extremely remote.
ICBC Asia's bonds will write down to zero if the People's
Bank of China declares the parent company to be no longer viable
or if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority deems the Hong Kong unit
to be non-viable.
Bonds with such language in Europe have been pricing with
premiums ranging from 100bp to 150bp over old-style subordinated
debt, which did not include loss absorption.
The key comparable for the deal was ICBC's old-style Tier 2
bonds due 2020, which were trading at 160bp over US Treasuries,
or a G spread of 216bp. That suggested if ICBC Asia had done an
old-style Tier 2, the fair value for the new security would be
about 250bp.
On that logic, the new issue offered about 65bp for the
loss-absorption features and the new issue premium.
Fund managers clearly wanted more.
PRICING SQUEEZE
Order books swelled to US$500m within 30 minutes after the
leads set initial price thoughts of the mid-300bp area over
five-year Treasuries on Thursday morning, and syndicate bankers
reported a total book of US$2.3bn from 150 investors.
Many funds fell away, however, once guidance was set at
315bp-325bp, a move that some bankers attributed to the bloated
syndicate structure.
ICBC, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS were global
coordinators, and joint bookrunners alongside ANZ, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and RBS.
"When you have too many cooks, no one can agree on the
sauce," said one banker.
"Institutional investors had pricing limits. Some of them
saw value at a wider spread. At the final terms of the deal, the
less price-sensitive investors were arguably the private banks,"
said another banker close to the deal. "There was no conscious
decision to privilege investor base one over the other."
Previous loss-absorbing bank capital issues in Asia's local
currencies have been dominated by private banking clients, who
are typically less price-sensitive than institutional investors.
UOB, for instance, placed 74% of its S$850m (US$670m) Tier 1
securities to private banks in July.
ICBC's experience again underlines the gulf in pricing
expectations between wealthy local individuals and institutional
investors.
In the past few months, banks in India, Malaysia, Singapore
and Australia have all issued Basel III compliant capital bonds
in the local market. Most of these deals offered very small
premiums compared to the secondary levels of their outstanding
old-style paper, which did not include loss-absorption features.
(Reporting By Neha d'Silva; Editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)