LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Investors are snapping up covered
bonds from once troubled-peripheral financial institutions,
allowing those banks to close the gap in funding costs with the
safest jurisdictions.
Many peripheral banks were caught up in a downward spiral
during the sovereign crisis, including their covered bond debt,
but have staged a stellar recovery as the outlook improves and
investors fight to get their hands on new supply.
Some of this spread convergence is the result of ECB
intervention. It has bought over 51bn of bonds since the
inception of its third covered bond programme.
But banks have also bolstered their balance sheets and
investors are now willing to be paid much less for taking on
greater risk.
"The concern around peripheral banks has largely dissipated
following the European stress tests, which harmonised risk
measures. What was considered a risk premium has now decreased,
and that is supportive for a spread contraction," said Aaron
Baker, senior covered bond analyst at BBVA.
At the end of 2012, the gap between Irish and French covered
bonds in the new issue market was 245bp. This has narrowed to
just 17bp in 2015.
National champions are looking in particularly good shape,
said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe
Generale.
"It's clear there is more stability on that side. It's more
the headline risk which is different now. Investors are looking
at macro risk, such as government elections, not individual bank
risk," he added.
As well as peripheral national champions closing the gap
with core jurisdictions, the gap between banks in the same
country is narrowing.
For example, the pricing differential between Cajas Rurales
Unidas (BBB+/BBB-) and BBVA (A1) was as big as 65bp when they
priced seven-year bonds in the second week of January, but has
since narrowed to 46bp.
BUYERS BEWARE
However, while the picture has improved for banks in the
periphery, some believe the ECB intervention that has driven
yields to all-time lows is numbing investors to risk.
Some market commentators fear that investors could be
throwing all caution to the wind in a bid to get their hands on
paper.
"The market is more rates driven now," said one banker.
"Investors are seen to neglect credit quality and ratings - they
just don't seem to matter at the moment. It's very easy to find
bids, but harder to find offers."
His view was echoed by a portfolio manager.
"Ratings don't play a major role anymore. The big threshold
now is investment grade versus sub investment grade."
He added that while he bought peripheral names for covered
bond portfolios, he preferred to be overweight government rather
than covered bonds.
"If the government goes bust, there is no pool, no bank. In
a worst case scenario, you are better off with the govvie."
Furthermore, second tier banks are still highly susceptible
to a downturn in sentiment.
"Country champions are well diversified, but whenever there
is stress in the market you see lower tier banks widen - I think
they are too tight," the banker said.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)