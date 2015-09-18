* German and Italian banks get lukewarm welcome
* Investors fret as bail-in implementation looms
* Senior widens as new reality dawns
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Investors' reluctance to buy senior
debt from two European banks this week is the clearest sign yet
that the looming implementation of new bail-in rules is causing
increased anxiety among bondholders.
Commerzbank printed a 500m seven-year trade, short of the
750m it had hoped for, while Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa
found just over 450m of demand for a 500m three-year issue.
The lukewarm responses cast a shadow over the asset class as
countries across Europe move to meet the January 1 2016 deadline
to implement the rules, suggesting investors are increasingly
wary of buying senior risk, especially from weaker names.
"The bail-in discussion was a major topic and there was a
lot of push-back from investors. Some are not buying any German
senior debt at all because of the subordination," said a banker
close to the Commerzbank deal. "We might have underestimated the
impact of the proposed legislation."
In March, Germany proposed that senior debt should rank
below most other senior liabilities, increasing the chance of
bail-in during resolution or insolvency. Italy is also going
ahead with proposals ranking corporate deposits ahead of senior
debt.
"We don't like senior German debt - but not just
German senior - because of the bail-in debate going on right
now," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit analyst at Fidelity.
"We are not in the camp that we will never buy it but right
now, the mark-to-market risk is high."
The Commerzbank transaction was testing European investor
demand for longer-dated German senior debt for the first time
since a 1.25bn 10-year Deutsche Bank transaction in March - and
that deal has widened 72bp since pricing at 53bp over mid-swaps.
As for Banca Popolare SC, it could not drum up enough
support for what was the first trade since Italy pushed through
its bail-in proposals earlier this month.
This was despite the bank bringing a three-year deal at
255bp over mid-swaps - an apparently generous level compared to
its previous deal, a 1bn five-year in July at 240bp over
mid-swaps on a 4.5bn book. The July bond has since widened
10bp.
This widening has not just taken place in German and Italian
debt. British and Swiss banks opting to issue out of their
holding companies to meet new regulations have also seen a
brutal move in their bond prices.
A 1bn April 2022 issue priced at mid-swaps plus 75bp by
Barclays in September last year - the first euro-denominated
trade out of its holding company - is over 50bp wider.
Similarly, a 2.25bn seven-year priced by Credit Suisse in April
at mid-swaps plus 100bp is over 30bp wider.
"Despite the initial view that it wasn't going to be a
problem, we have seen the gap between holding and operating
company senior debt widen out and this is the kind of risk we
are trying to avoid," said Brandenburg.
In September, Credit Suisse opted for a transaction out of
its operating company after it failed to issue a 10-year holding
company bond earlier in the year. Furthermore, the pricing
differential between the two types of debt continues to widen,
moving from around 40bp-50bp in April to 65bp.
WHO'S BUYING?
One of the big issues for this week's two deals was finding
real depth of investor demand - with some accounts simply not
interested in buying in size.
"I think it's becoming increasingly a problem that the
natural buyers shun the asset class," said Michael Hunseler,
managing director at Assenagon Asset Management.
Another banker close to the Commerzbank trade said it was a
topic brought up by investors during marketing.
"For some, a big question was around who will be the ongoing
investor base for this paper? If they engage now, will they get
burnt later? Will they have to sell? Given the question around
seniority and the questions at the ECB, a lot of investors were
hesitant," the banker said.
"A lot of investors are concerned that senior in Germany
sits just above capital instruments and that they are not
getting paid for the risk."
HEADING DOWN
Investors' worries are increased by the fact that ratings
that are already low in some cases could be dragged lower if
rating agencies decide to take a more aggressive view on what
the new bail-in rules mean for potential state support.
Commerzbank is Baa1/BBB+/BBB, while Banco Popolare SC is
Ba3/BB/BBB.
"The problem right now is not just a German one - it
the asset class as a whole which has become a much
more complex sector," said Fidelity's Brandenburg.
"Issuers need to understand that they need to protect senior
with more capital and manage to high total capital ratios."
For some investors, it is not just an issue of capital, but
that other types of bank debt - including contingent convertible
bonds - now look a lot more attractive.
"I think more investors will rethink this asset class and
even CoCos might lose the perception of being kind of dodgy,"
said Assenagon's Hunseler.
"If not just spreads but also rates rise then senior bonds
may become the riskiest part of a bank's capital structure to
invest in as the low running yield offers little buffer against
losses."
Market participants said the two transactions should act as
something of a wake-up call, showing that access to senior
funding has got that much trickier for some banks.
"How will weaker credits get a deal done? How much will they
have to pay?" asked a head of FIG DCM.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies, Julian
Baker)