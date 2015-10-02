(Refiles to correct typo in headline)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - European banks, which have seen their
access to senior funding curtailed throughout 2015 as a result
of volatility and regulatory uncertainty, are turning to covered
bonds instead.
Supply from the region's institutions has exceeded
expectations having hit 101bn, some 16bn more than for the
same time period last year, according to IFR data.
Banks have been forced to fall back on covered bond funding
repeatedly as a choppy backdrop reduced market access in the
senior sector, particularly as anxiety peaked around a possible
Greek exit from the euro and rates volatility persisted.
Regulatory uncertainty around the future of senior debt has
presented another major obstacle, forcing banks to rely on
covereds as the only pure-play funding instrument remaining.
In June and July, for example, banks issued only 7.75bn in
senior paper compared to almost 18.75bn of covered, a period
when both Credit Suisse and Sabadell were forced to pull senior
trades.
"Funding windows for covered bonds are typically the last to
close in volatile situations and are the widest for all capital
market instruments given their low beta characteristics," said
Aaron Baker, a covered bond analyst at BBVA.
"That is why there is a positive correlation in volatile
times and covered bond issuance levels."
SENIOR SITS OUT
Supply of senior euro debt is only just lagging last's year
total year-to-date, at around 115bn. However, non-European
banks account for a chunky part of that number having issued in
the nine months of 2015 the same amount as they raised in the
whole of last year.
Uncertainty around the final nature of new safety buffers in
the form of total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) means that many
banks have held fire both on senior and Tier 2 issuance as they
await clarification on what sort of debt will count.
Spain, for example, has introduced a new form of senior
unsecured debt that is contractually subordinated to traditional
senior but no-one has yet attempted to sell it.
"The big issue here is that senior unsecured debt is
becoming more and more difficult to place due to the national
transposition of the BRRD in the different countries and its
bail-in able status," said another covered bond analyst.
Investors have been reluctant to buy new senior debt from
banks such as Commerzbank and Banco Popolare SC in recent weeks,
for example, and spreads have widened to reflect the higher risk
of losses
Germany has implemented legislation that subordinates senior
bonds to other senior liabilities, while Italy is also going
ahead with proposals ranking corporate deposits ahead of senior
debt
SAFE BET
Execution in the covered market has provided issuers with a
refuge, in contrast to the uncertainty that currently plagues
senior debt, particularly for those that are eligible for the
ECB's purchasing programme.
The backstop provided by the ECB means these deals are all
but certain to cross the line even in torrid conditions, with
central banks sometimes scooping up half or even more of the
allocations.
"You can be sure you can get the deal done, which is why we
see one after another after another," said a FIG syndicate
banker. "That is making people choose covereds over senior."
Central banks, for example, took 48% of a five-year deal
from Bankinter this week, helping the Spanish lender raise
funding despite a lacklustre response from investors. Orders
passed 800m for the 750m deal, which priced in line with
initial talk at swaps plus 40bp.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Alex
Chambers)