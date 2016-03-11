LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's announcement that it will offer free loans could curtail banks' desire to access the wholesale funding market and potentially stifle issuance, market participants said on Friday.

The central bank announced a raft of measures on Thursday, including four new targeted longer-term refinancing operations starting in June, as it sought to ramp up its monetary stimulus.

While TLTROs are not new and previously did little in curtailing wholesale funding volumes, the take-up is expected to be higher this time around given the extremely attractive terms on offer.

"With decreasing balance sheets and higher capital buffers the banks' funding need are getting ever smaller. As the smaller funding need is partly refinanced by the ECB, senior unsecured issuance continues to be under strain," said Suvi Kosonen, a senior credit analyst at ING.

That view was supported by debt bankers who argue that supply could become more skewed towards capital and senior debt eligible to meet loss absorbing requirements, rather than pure funding trades.

Signs that investors might be concerned about potential supply drying up were on display on Friday as Intesa Sanpaolo's 1.25bn seven-year covered attracted the biggest order book for a trade in that market in 2016, as well as for any peripheral bank this year.

Short-dated bonds in particular may become increasingly rare despite Berlin Hyp proving this week that there is appetite for negative-yielding bank paper in the primary market, at least in a covered format.

"There's hardly any reason why issuers should go for a three- or four-year trade now, with a four-year TLTRO in front of us. Market activity [for covered bonds] will continue to be very focused on five to seven-years, or even longer maturities," said Christian Klocke, a syndicate banker at Commerzbank.

IRRESISTIBLE DEAL?

Under TLTRO II, banks qualify for billions of euros of initially free loans from the ECB, and would get paid up to 0.4% of what they borrow on condition they lend more to companies or consumers.

"It is clear the ECB wanted to surprise on the upside," said Robeco's chief economist Leon Cornelissen.

" is an interesting move because one criticism of negative rates is that it undermines the business models of banks. But with a negative TLTRO you compensate for this: you get money if you lend money...In this way you subsidise banks if they lend money, so it is a clever move."

WHO'S PLAYING?

The extent of the impact on supply volumes will be easier to assess once the results of the first round of TLTROs are disclosed later this year.

A key question is whether core European banks will participate alongside smaller and weaker peripheral lenders.

Many believe the latter are the intended beneficiaries since they cannot afford the levels demanded in the institutional markets, where access remains challenging.

ECB president Draghi said on Thursday that TLTROs provided funding certainty for banks against an increasingly volatile backdrop.

"[It's] also an environment of large upcoming bank bond redemptions, so banks face sizeable forthcoming funding needs, and so this occurs in a funding environment where pricing of bank debt is volatile and uncertain," he added.

But others argue that core names will also consider whether to make use of such cheap funding, particularly since the ECB is allowing banks to roll over amounts borrowed under previous TLTROs into TLTRO II.

One silver lining for supply is the potential improvement in funding costs, which could look increasingly attractive should less supply surface and lower perceived systemic risks push spreads tighter. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)