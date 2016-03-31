LONDON, March 31 (IFR) - Swedish banks are expected to fight
government plans to clamp down on the favourable tax treatment
of subordinated debt, which threaten to push up the cost of
issuing and servicing regulatory capital.
Finance minister Magdalena Andersson outlined proposals in
the Swedish press on Wednesday that could generate SEK1.4bn
(US$173m) in revenues by removing the tax deductibility of
coupons on Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds.
The tax change could be implemented as early as 2017 and
make it less attractive for Swedish banks to issue this type of
debt.
"The removal of tax-deductibility would put Swedish banks at
a disadvantage versus foreign competitors, making issuance more
expensive, and would be out of line with other jurisdictions,
although it itself it is not the main reason for banks to issue
AT1 and Tier 2 instruments," CreditSights analysts said in a
note.
It was not until they had certainty on AT1 coupon tax
deductibility that banks in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands
started to issue this type of debt.
Swedish banks are expected to push back, particularly given
the increased costs would come at a time when the profitability
of European banks and net interest margins are already under
pressure.
One banker put the saving offered by the tax deductibility
at 25%-30%, adding it was "not negligible" and said it was why
banks originally pushed for that treatment.
"Banks will lobby and it's not a slam dunk," he said.
But while pushback is expected, market participants believe
the tax change is likely be implemented given the political
tailwinds, and the fact that it has been in the works for some
time. They also believe that banks will continue to issue this
type of debt.
"It would change the tax efficiency of AT1 instruments but
I'm not sure it would change the approach. Tax efficiency is
only a portion of the economic interest of the instruments, as
long as they still remain cheaper than equity," said Julien
Brune, co-head of capital structuring at Societe Generale.
Coupons on Swedish AT1s are around 5%-6.5%, compared to the
approximate 9%-10% cost of equity.
"...Swedish bank are waiting for final proposals regarding
TLAC/MREL requirements, under which it will probably be
advantageous to have a certain level of Tier 2 and AT1
instruments in addition to Common Equity Tier 1 capital,"
CreditSights analysts added.
TO CALL OR NOT TO CALL
Changes to the tax rules could impact outstanding bonds
given that tax changes tend to be applied retroactively.
Banks could in theory try to call their bonds. That is
because the documentation incorporates "Tax Event calls" to
redeem the securities at par in the case of a material tax
change that was not foreseeable at the time of issuance.
But that seems unlikely given banks need to keep building
their capital buffers, and because they would need to receive
regulatory approval to do so.
"That's not a given. Such discussions have happened in
Sweden for a number of years, so one could say it was reasonably
foreseeable that such a law would happen," said Brune.
Svenska Handelsbanken has already indicated that it would be
reluctant to exercise a Tax Event call, according to
CreditSights.
Investors will be keeping a close watch on the likelihood of
early redemption, which limits upside. That is particularly true
for Tier 2 bonds which are generally trading better than the
AT1s, which have slipped two to five points below par.
"The argument applies to both but will be most visible in
Tier 2. This leads to higher spreads, while new issues
(presumably without tax call) would trade at a premium, unless
banks remove the tax calls from legacy bonds," said one
investor.
NOT SO BAD?
Some argue that the additional costs facing banks are
actually fairly minor, pointing out that Swedish banks are
already in a relatively strong position.
"While it puts banks at a disadvantage from a tax
perspective, they are still at an advantage compared to their
European peers on many levels, such as funding costs, operating
environment and how capital requirements are implemented in
Sweden," said another source.
The fact that Sweden has tried to emphasise the role and
value of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) should help, he added.
"The portion of CET1 is quite high in the country, which
also means that the cost impact is smaller than it would have
been if the focus had been on other forms of capital."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Philip Wright, Helene
Durand, Julian Baker)