(Corrects to mid-range pricing in para 10)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - BBVA has showed just how much
Southern European lenders must pay to issue Additional Tier 1
capital in the aftermath of the market's collapse, pricing the
riskiest deal yet since the market reopened last month.
The 1bn perpetual non-call five-year bond priced at par
with a coupon of 8.875%. That is considerably higher than the
6.75%-7% coupons on its two other bonds in the format, and one
of the highest in the euro-denominated AT1 universe.
"It's very difficult to see the logic behind it. Price talk
of 9% is stunning given what it takes to come up with 9% return
on equity," said Michael Huenseler, head of credit portfolio
management at Assenagon.
But others view it as a strong result given the dire price
action just weeks earlier, particularly given there is no
assurance that levels will improve. BBVA's 6.75% 2020s were bid
as low as 80 in mid-February before climbing back to the low
90s.
"The market is what it is. We're price-takers. I don't want
to say whether it will rally or not. We took a longer term
view," said Erik Schotkamp, BBVA's capital and funding
management director.
The deal illustrates that BBVA continues to value this
funding tool despite questions around its future, bearing in
mind elevated yields. Given its tax-deductibility, issuing AT1
still makes sense compared to equity, Schotkamp added, and the
issuer wanted to fill its 1.5% bucket of Tier 1 capital as
promised.
"This is not a part of the capital stack that is going to be
abandoned, but it should be subject to a lot more clarity. That
probably requires the opening up of the CRR (Capital
Requirements Directive), but that is a lengthy process and
shouldn't compromise capital planning," said Schotkamp.
But the trade has marked a line in the sand for other
peripheral issuers, and could be too much for some to swallow.
"The likes of UniCredit are trading in the 12% zip code and
I think it would be very penalising for them to issue. At the
moment, it's pretty inconceivable that any second tier
peripheral banks would issue an AT1," said Filippo Alloatti, a
senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.
CAUTIOUS
Leads set initial talk for the deal at 9% area. That was
later revised to 8.875% area (+/-12.5bp). It priced mid-range
and final books of 2.75bn suggested some caution on the part of
investors.
"It's very good to see that deal getting done; that's one of
the toughest transactions we've seen for a while," said Viet Le,
a syndicate official at Credit Agricole. But he added you might
expect more demand for a national champion.
Around 270 investors participated but placed smaller orders
than in the past and were more price-sensitive, BBVA's Schotkamp
said.
It did not help that it was one of the trickiest AT1 bonds
yet to price.
"The big question is whether the yield should be calculated
on a yield-to-perpetuity or a yield-to-call basis," said
Assenagon's Huenseler.
"Look at the outstanding 6.75% 2020s. If you use the call
date, given the deep discount, the yield goes up to 10%. If you
don't, the yield is only 8.40%. So the investor base is probably
a bit divided."
Banks cannot steer the market as to whether or not they will
call their bonds, which also depends on regulatory approval, and
investors must make their own judgement.
NEW GROUND
"This is the first time that the value of the back end has
been taken into consideration in the pricing dynamics," said
Inigo Garcia-Palencia, head of DCM Iberia at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, a global coordinator and joint bookrunner.
At an 8.875% coupon and par issue price, the new deal came
at 917.5bp over mid-swaps. This is the level at which the coupon
will be reset if the bonds are not called after five years.
By contrast, the back-end spread on the 2020 callables is
660.4bp, meaning the new bonds would be more likely to be called
at the reset date.
"To be able to convince investors to buy a coupon just below
9% in a sector that has suffered so much - and at a price
through secondaries - is a pretty good achievement,"
Garcia-Palencia added.
The deal priced 100bp-150bp through secondaries on a
yield-to-call basis. It initially traded down around half a
point before pulling back to par.
Hermes' Alloatti pointed out that the challenges around
pricing create opportunity as well as complexity.
"We all know the market is a special one, born from
regulatory design, and I think the asset class is trying to find
its own dynamic," he said.
DISTRIBUTION
In terms of geographic distribution, the UK and Ireland took
45%, France 16%, US offshore accounts 13%, Switzerland 5%, Asia
5%, Italy 5%, Germany and Austria 3%, Scandinavia 3%, Benelux 1%
and others 4%.
By account type, fund managers took 60%, hedge funds 23%,
banks and private banks 11%, insurance companies and pension
funds 5% and others 1%.
Goldman Sachs was a global coordinator and joint bookrunner
alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch. BBVA, Credit Suisse,
HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale were joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)