LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Rabobank has pulled in the biggest orderbook for a euro Additional Tier 1 bond since 2014 as the recovery of a product that some had deemed as good as dead in February gains traction.

Orders had passed 6.5bn for the 1.25bn perpetual non-call five-year deal at the first update, allowing Rabobank to move pricing from the initial 7% area marketing level to a final 6.625%.

Rabobank is regarded as one of the safest banks in Europe and the transaction demonstrates how much demand there is for the riskiest form of debt from high-quality issuers.

Leads had toyed with a two-day execution but said the market felt sufficiently robust for an intraday process.

"The market as a whole is looking for core credits and top names," said a lead banker.

"It rode off the Doha news, which was constructive, and there was a grab for yield and AT1 paper in secondary last week."

AT1 paper rallied strongly in the second half of last week, closing a point higher on average with UK, Irish and peripheral names performing particularly well, according to Societe Generale analysts.

The Dutch lender is the fourth European issuer to sell AT1 paper since the market reopened in mid-March.

BBVA's deal two weeks ago was the first AT1 issued in euros since January. It found less than half of Rabobank's demand at 2.75bn when it priced the first AT1 through secondary levels.

BBVA 1bn 8.875% PNC5s and BNPP 144A/RegS US$1.5bn 7.625% PNC5s are bid 1.5 to 1.75 points above par, while UBS's RegS US$1.5bn PNC5s 6.875% are bid at 98.6, according to Eikon.

Rabobank's AT1 capital benefits from investment-grade ratings (Baa3/nr/BBB-) which is unusual for this type of instrument. UBS's PNC5s were rated BB/BB+, for example.

It has just one AT1 bond outstanding, a 1.5bn 5.5% note callable in June 2020, which the lead spotted at 6.25% to 6.375% on Tuesday. Given the relatively flat curve, he pegged fair value around mid 6s to 6.625%.

"In the euro space, this is going to be one of the tightest prints," he added.

The coupon fixed at 6.625% following 6.75% area guidance.

The securities feature a 7% CET1 trigger at Rabobank Group and 5.125% CET1 trigger at the issuer (former Local Rabobank Group), with temporary write-down loss absorption.

Rabobank reported a CET1 ratio of 13.5% at year-end 2015.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Rabobank and UBS are joint leads. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)