* UBI, Sabadell, Bankinter to capitalise on risk appetite

* Subordinated debt stages strong rally

By Helene Durand

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Some of Europe's smaller peripheral lenders will attempt to sell subordinated debt in the coming days, as they take advantage of investors' demand for yield to bolster their balance sheets.

Subordinated bank bonds took a serious hit in the early part of the year as investors flew out of the asset class, leaving banks locked out of that market, with second and third-tier financials in a precarious position.

The market has staged a stunning comeback since then, particularly after the European Central Bank announced in March that it would start purchasing corporate bonds in June.

This has turbo-charged demand for primary bond issuance.

In the financial sub-debt market, national champions have so far been the main beneficiaries of the rally, raising over 9.5bn-equivalent in Europe since March 10 with order books swelling to sizes not seen in months.

But investors' search for yield is now spreading further down the credit spectrum.

"UBI, Sabadell and Bankinter are all out there marketing subordinated debt, which shows you the massive resurgence in risk appetite," said a senior syndicate banker.

"Those second-tier names tend to come in vogue when everything else is too tight. There is a clear group of issuers that benefit from the ECB-effect."

UBI Banca, Banco de Sabadell have not raised institutional Tier 2 debt in years, while Bankinter has mandated banks for what is an inaugural Additional Tier 1 issue.

"People are looking for the next compression trade," another syndicate banker said.

"Perversely, or maybe even this was the aim, the biggest beneficiaries of the announcement of the corporate sector purchase programme is actually the banks, on the subordinated debt side. Corporates have tightened a lot, but bank spreads have rallied more, especially subordinated spreads."

FAST AND FURIOUS RALLY

Markit's iTraxx subordinated financials index has tightened by 26bp since the ECB's March meeting and was quoted at 182bp on Tuesday, according to Eikon. It hit a peak of 303bp in mid-February.

Even bonds from of Europe's most challenged credits have staged a phenomenal rally in recent weeks. Tier 2 bond issues from Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza that were bid at cash prices as low as the high-50s in late-February are now trading in the low-90s.

"Financial bonds have retraced 75% of their losses," a third syndicate banker added. "We've had the good news from the ECB but that's now out of the way."

"There isn't much competing supply and, given the volatility we've had and that could come back, why wait if you're a treasurer. There isn't much more that the ECB can do now."

He did warn, however, that the second tier banks might not find the same level of demand as national champions.

"You won't see demand in the billions, it will be more 500m to 1bn and the valuations will be quite different from what you've seen on trades for national champions."

BBVA garnered around 2.75bn of demand for a 1bn Additional Tier 1 priced in early April, which clear at par to yield 8.875%. That bond has performed strongly and was quoted at a 102.1 cash price on Tuesday, according to Eikon. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Robert Smith, Ian Edmondson)