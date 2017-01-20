* Issuance hits 23bn year-to-date as banks front-load funding

* ECB QE wind down to pressure covered spreads

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Covered issuers are making the most of what could be the final months in a golden age for the sector as they get to grips with the prospect of rising funding costs.

Euro covered supply has hit 23bn year-to-date, up a third on this point in 2016, as banks take advantage of irresistible levels even after December's retracement.

Nordea Mortgage Bank, La Banque Postale and Aareal Bank were among the latest lenders to sell deals this week.

Covered spreads have been on a largely one-way street since the European Central Bank launched its third purchase programme in October 2014, but expectations that it will head for the exit later this year could drive spreads wider over 2017.

"Our main message in 2017 covered and SSA outlook was one of wider spreads and steeper curves," Michael Spies, a Citigroup covered bond analyst, wrote in a note.

While the central bank last week bought 3.5bn of covereds, the highest amount since September 2015, this reflected an uptick in primary volumes after a quiet December.

"Don't be surprised by this week's strong CBPP3 figure," Spies said.

While the ECB has already reduced its monthly covered purchases to around 4bn-5bn from more than 12bn at the programme's height, market participants are still steeling themselves for a sell-off.

"CBPP3 exit dynamics could potentially play 'havoc' with covered bond spreads, given their weight in the covered bond investor base," BBVA analysts wrote in a recent note.

Though a gradual withdrawal remains their central scenario, covered spreads are still likely to rise around 30-40bp, they added.

"We expect the covered bond purchase programme to one of the first to be abandoned," said a DCM banker. "They've already been experimenting with their purchases a bit. That's why everyone is front-loading."

DOUBLE WHAMMY

The gradual winding down of the ECB QE programme could not come at a worst time for banks.

A round of targeted longer-term refinancing operations launched last June effectively gave banks access to free funding for up to four years - cannibalising appetite for short-dated wholesale funding. However, the ECB will conduct its last operation in March.

Lenders also face higher funding costs in the senior unsecured market as new rules prompt a broad shift to new, costlier formats such as senior non-preferred, all against a backdrop of rising rates and potential political upheaval.

"The way I see it, covered spreads are normalising from abnormal levels," said a banker. "But it will become more expensive for banks to fund."

The impact of tapering is likely to be felt particularly in the periphery, among the biggest users of the TLTROs and where spread widening is expected to be worst.

Issuers can take comfort from some mitigating factors, however. While the ECB is due to scale back its purchases, it is expected to remain a key player in the market even after the end of CBPP3 given its intention to reinvest redemptions - potentially up to 3bn to 4bn a month.

Supply dynamics should also offer some support, with ING analysts predicting that covered issuance will remain "subdued" this year at 120bn, down from 127bn in 2016. That should help stem the widening - particularly if the asset class turns out to be a safe haven for investors in what could be another year of political turmoil. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)