* Outstanding senior debt risks losing TLAC value

* Traditional bondholder rights hamper potential bank recaps

* Nail-biting wait ahead as negotiations get underway

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - An arcane clause buried deep in a European Commission package finalising Basel III could catch some of the region's banks offside and make billions of senior bonds issued to meet new regulatory requirements redundant.

"Some of the historical issuance of TLAC does not fully comply with certain conditions/criteria that are drafted in the legislation," said Peter Jurdjevic, head of global finance solutions at Barclays.

Traditionally, senior debtholders have acceleration rights when banks are wound up or in the case of non-payment of coupons. In the latter instance, they do not have to go through wind-up proceedings to get paid, unlike subordinated debtholders.

However, under Article 72b(m) of the Europe Commission Capital Requirement Regulation draft released at the end of 2016, senior debt cannot have acceleration rights outside of insolvency in order to be TLAC-eligible in Europe.

"The changes to senior are pretty extraordinary," one lawyer told IFR.

The Fed has already grappled with the issue for US banks, stating at the end of 2016 that it would count long-term debt with certain acceleration clauses if it had been issued before the end of that year.

"Issuers are hoping that, like the US banks, they will get some relief," said Jurdjevic.

"However, there are technical hurdles given the CRR is a binding regulation and there are no obvious ways for banks to get relief."

ANXIOUS WAIT

Ever since the Financial Stability Board finalised the concept of Total Loss Absorbing Capacity in 2015, banks have been anxious to push on with issuance and try to meet the new requirements quickly.

However the rush to issue ahead of the European version of the rules being finalised could now backfire and leave banks that thought they had first mover advantage scrambling to catch up.

They face an anxious wait to see if the amendments proposed by the EC under the CRR go through unchanged.

Banks in the UK have issued billions of holdco debt that meet the global TLAC criteria, but not the proposed European version. This could create a headache for banks such as HSBC, for example, which raised over US$34bn of TLAC-eligible debt in 2016 alone, with a large chunk coming in the senior format.

German lawmakers' solution, which transformed traditional senior funding into TLAC debt, also falls short of what the EC is proposing.

For an institution like Deutsche Bank, the implications are potentially significant. Its 111bn of TLAC debt would lose most of its regulatory value and become pure funding again.

"For those banks that already have meaningful amounts of debt outstanding that do not comply with the draft European rules, a favourable grandfathering arrangement like that implemented by the US Fed will be crucial," said Tobias Kessler, a director in HSBC's hybrid capital structuring team.

But regulators want to ensure there is sufficient bail-in-able debt when needed and that losses can be imposed on these instruments.

"Investors would of course prefer instruments that offer more protection to them but at the same time, if you're investing in a TLAC instrument, it is bail-in-able and the traditional features of senior debt are less relevant, especially if there is a substantial stack of capital beneath you," said Kessler.

DIVERGING PATHS

While negotiations by national regulators in countries where banks are impacted are already underway, some institutions are leaving nothing to chance. Lloyds, for example, has removed acceleration rights from its bond documentation.

RBS has chosen a different path and given itself a menu of options as to what features will be included depending on what it needs to issue. Barclays meanwhile has left its documentation untouched.

"It's been a hot topic this year and we are starting to see a split emerging as UK banks have issued senior holdco debt or updated their EMTN programmes," the lawyer said.

"At the moment, there isn't an obvious path but clearly, some banks are sufficiently concerned with paragraph M to make changes to their programmes." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Robert Smith and Julian Baker)