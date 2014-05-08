LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Islandsbanki priced Iceland's first euro-denominated bank bond since the country's financial collapse on Wednesday, selling a small short-dated issue less than a week after country rival Arion Banki shelved plans for a larger euro deal.

The bank, created after the crisis and 95% owned by Glitnir hf, priced a EUR100m two-year bond that offered investors a 3% coupon.

By opting for such a modest size, the issuer could be more selective on price, and was able to ride on the coattails of Arion Banki's recent investor roadshow, which presented a case for a country that is on the up.

"This is groundbreaking for Iceland as it highlights the country to investors which will be good news for the sovereign and other financial borrowers that are looking for euro funding," said Tommy Paxeus, head of Nordic FIG DCM at Deutsche Bank.

"Islandsbanki was already boosted by the recent rating by S&P which gave it the confidence to access the euro market."

Last week, the issuer received a BB+ and stable long-term rating from S&P. The agency highlighted the issuer's strong position in the Icelandic financial market, despite being the smallest of its three domestic peers by assets.

The new rating and Arion's retreat from the market last week drove investors to go looking for the issuer's bank paper, according to a banker.

Last week, Arion Banki put a euro bond issue on hold after investor feedback on pricing did not match its expectations.

Iceland's top three banks collapsed in the space of a week in 2008, buckling under the weight of debt and sending the crown and the island's economy into a downward spiral.

Since then, lenders have been reliant on government funding, but have been tentatively taking steps to reaccess the wholesale market. Islandsbanki sold an SEK500m (54m) four-year FRN in December that it tapped in March for SEK300m. The tap came 70bp tighter than where the original bond priced.

Islandsbanki also issued a private placement through the commercial paper market last week, an SEK1.5bn six-month note.

"A euro-denominated issue is a clear milestone for us," said Birna Einarsdottir, CEO of Islandsbanki.

"The terms show continued improvement, and are a welcome sign of confidence in Islandsbanki and its recovery path in creating a strong and responsible bank."

Iceland is still facing several lawsuits, and that appears to be playing a part in investor sentiment towards its financial institutions. Many accounts have stopped covering the country's banks, as deal sizes are expected to be sub-benchmark for the foreseeable future.

Iceland is seeking foreign investment to boost an economy weighed by slowing growth, weak public finances and households which remain highly indebted. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)