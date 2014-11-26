LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - A recent series of pulled deals has unnerved the primary market, causing issuers and syndicates to think twice before pulling the trigger on bond sales.

An expected 10-year covered bond from Irish lender AIB Mortgage failed to materialise, suggesting that the trades axed over the past week - from ASR Nederland, Santander Consumer Bank and Nomura - have dealt a blow to market confidence.

"If you want to do a deal right now, you need to pay a big new issue premium - and the FIG space is not willing to pay up to do this," said one syndicate banker.

Two borrowers have accessed the market on Wednesday, however: Sparkasse Hannover and Credit Suisse. There was little evidence of either having much difficulty or paying up, although the former's deal was only for 250m (at MS+3bp) while the latter's was a more chunky (1.25bn) but very safe one-year floater at 3mE+19bp.

Bankers have one eye on next week's ECB meeting. Should the market rally on the back of a possible QE announcement, this may present a window for opportunistic issuance in the second week of December. But anything else would make primary issuance more challenging.

"If you need to get a deal done, do it before then," said one syndicate banker.

Tuesday saw Nomura pull a 5-year sterling senior bond, having already begun marketing at G+130/135bp.

"It was the wrong trade at wrong time," said one banker, who thought the pricing looked too tight.

The fact that the sterling market has a smaller pool of investors may also have been a factor. Bankers said they were surprised at the misstep given the Japanese broker's expertise in the sterling market.

But Nomura was not the only one to suffer. On Wednesday, ASR Nederland, a Dutch insurance group, dipped its toe into the market for a 10.25-year euro senior trade, but hastily retracted it.

Guidance at mid-swaps plus 110bp area was generally deemed fair to a touch tight, but bankers suggested it was unfamiliarity with the name that may have tripped up the deal.

"Investors have become more picky," said a banker close to the deal.

Rumours that ASR is interested in acquiring local peer SNS Reaal NV, which was nationalised in a 2013 bailout, were cited as a possible cause of complications, but this has been known about since the summer.

Next was Santander Consumer Bank Norway's planned 500m three-year bond which was being marketed at mid-swaps plus mid 40s via Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Nordea and Santander.

Leads cited market conditions that would "not ensure the achievement of both investors' and the issuer's objectives".

There are a few names in the pipeline that hit the road earlier this month. These include NIBC, the Dutch merchant bank.

"We're almost into the realms of opportunistic funding now," said a banker.

Cariparma kicks off a series of investor meetings today, which will conclude on Monday.

A euro-denominated Obbligazione Bancaria Garantite, expected to be rated A2 by Moody's, may follow the week after, depending on investor feedback.

This would be the inaugural public issue from the Italian bank, which along with Banca Popolare FriulAdria was acquired by Crédit Agricole in 2007.

(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)