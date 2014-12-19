* Banks want to show they are not reliant on ECB

* Senior still valuable as new regulations kick in

* Covered bonds to benefit from indirect QE effect

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Banks are likely to increase their bond market borrowing in 2015 despite heavy intervention from the European Central Bank, especially as they start to focus on new regulatory requirements aimed at buttressing their balance sheets.

The ECB kicked off a new round of funding to European lenders in September, offering Targeted Longer-Term Financing Operations and also buying up covered bonds to become a key provider of liquidity for the sector.

Supply in 2015 is nevertheless expected to remain healthy. European banks issued 248bn-equivalent of senior debt in 2014, but that could rise to as much as 260bn next year, according to BNP Paribas. Covered issuance is forecast at 110bn-130bn versus the 117bn sold in the past twelve months.

"Banks will try to show at a minimum that they can refinance themselves and are not completely addicted to central bank funding," Sebastien Domanico, global head of FIG DCM at Societe Generale said.

Peripheral lenders in particular will try to protect their relationship with public markets. "They don't want to just disappear after they spent time building up their presence in the markets," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG DCM at Citigroup.

Attractive funding conditions have been a big pull for banks. Many this year were able to issue at levels not seen since the financial crisis, with the iTraxx Senior Financials index starting the year at 87bp but now at 50bp using the same contract series.

But favourable funding conditions and a desire to show market access are not the only factors at play.

The Net Stable Funding Ratio - a liquidity buffer which will apply from 2018 - may favour longer-term senior issuance, Domanico said.

Together with a whole host of regulatory measures trying to solve too-big-to-fail, that has stepped up the regulatory value of senior paper, albeit in potentially different forms from what banks have issued up until now.

In Europe, the European Banking Authority is currently shaping what MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) will be like, while globally, the Financial Stability Board is consulting on Total Loss Absorbency Capacity.

Market participants believe this will become a hot topic in the second half of next year, but banks are already keeping an eye on current developments.

"The senior part of the liability structure is the part which is more likely to be impacted by TLAC," analysts at JP Morgan wrote.

"The immediate consequence of this is that, potentially, a material amount of the existing senior unsecured will be recycled into TLAC-eligible structures...we would expect that senior unsecured issuance will be net negative as a larger proportion of these instruments are either re-cycled into either HoldCo, contractual OpCo or at the margin, Tier II issuance."

COVERED RECOVERY

Meanwhile covered bonds, which ended 2014 on a whimper after ECB buying crowded out real money investors, are expected to remain a key part of bank funding plans.

The ECB's third purchase programme had an immediate effect on spreads, driving the sector 20bp tighter before the purchasing even began and allowing banks to price deals at all-time tights. The ECB has already bought almost 25bn - well ahead of its two previous covered bond purchase programmes.

This did not last, however. Investors baulked at tight valuations, and the sector gave up 30% to 50% of the tightening, according to Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.

And with full-blown quantitative easing on the cards for 2015, the game for covereds is set to change once again.

"From a value perspective, should QE start then covered bonds will offer value again" said Hugo Moore, co-head of covered bonds at HSBC.

With QE-driven compression across corporate and sovereign debt, "unsecured debt spreads should tighten further, potentially making current covered bond valuations look less extreme," MacMahon added.

And a relative tightening of sovereign debt would also entice bank treasuries looking to fill their Liquidity Coverage Ratios (LCR) back into the covered space, after their presence in new issues dropped from 44% to 19% since September, according to figures from Credit Agricole.

LCR strategies may drive volumes next year, if "the ECB focus on other markets makes [covered bonds] LCR efficient investments again," the Credit Agricole analysts said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)