LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - German banks are muscling in ahead of their European competitors, locking in as much funding as they can before the implementation of new bail-in regimes pushes spreads wider.

German senior bank issuance accounts for more than 60% of the approximate 12.5bn issued by European banks since the middle of July, according to IFR data.

DVB Bank and NordLB issued a further 600m of fresh debt this week.

This is a complete reversal from the first half of the year when German supply ground to a halt following the publication of a draft law that would facilitate bail-in of senior debt.

"It's not a coincidence that German banks have been very active," said a senior debt capital markets banker.

"They are issuing as much as they can when senior is still relatively tight. In my view, once statutory bail-in comes in there is only one way spreads will go and that's wider. Whatever they are paying right now is not fair value given that German senior is not really senior anymore."

While the idea of senior bail-in had been mooted for a number of years, the draft law served as a wake-up call that prompted investors to start demanding greater compensation for the higher risk of bail-in.

And while Germany was first to move ahead, other jurisdictions are expected to follow its lead in some shape or form. Italy, for example, has already done so.

"The German banks are trying to beat the competition as a lot more issuers from other jurisdictions will follow," said Thomas Cohrs, a syndicate official at Nord/LB.

SAME COUNTRY, DIFFERENT OUTCOME

How things shake out remains to be seen, but expectations are that investors will not just differentiate between countries, but also between banks within a country.

"The spread environment will be quite diverse and there will be more differentiation," said Bodo Winkler, head of investor relations for the credit treasury at Berlin Hyp.

"From our perspective, it's more interesting from an economic point of view to look at which level you find yourself in comparison to your competitors."

For example, a 10-year senior bond issued by Deutsche Bank in March is bid 66bp wider than its 53bp pricing level, according to Tradeweb prices.

Commerzbank's 750m April 2018s, issued in March at plus 37bp, are now bid around plus 50bp. The bank printed a 500m seven-year at 95bp over swaps in September, which is now bid around plus 112bp.

Variance is likely because the risk posed to senior bondholders will depend on a range of factors including the volume of senior debt outstanding, the volume of other loss-absorbing instruments, and ratings.

"A blanket indictment across German issuers is not justified as there will be differences in the susceptibility to bail in for different issuers," added NordLB's Cohrs. "Much more deep analysis is required." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)