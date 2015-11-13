* National frameworks to dictate amount of TLAC debt needed

* Pricing of new instruments still in question

* New wave of liability management expected

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board set out a new bank capital regime designed to end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks this week. But market participants were unanimous in saying that national frameworks would be key in determining how much Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) debt will need to be raised and where it will price.

The much-anticipated term-sheet laid out the reforms that will see the world's biggest lenders raise the equivalent of 18% of their risk-weighted assets in so-called TLAC debt by 2022.

While the numbers seemed scary at first - with the FSB saying that banks globally would have to raise 1.1trn of new TLAC debt - they were taken calmly by market participants.

"I would take the quantum of TLAC debt that banks need to raise with a massive pinch of salt," said Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"The big delta is what countries will do in terms of their insolvency regimes, which can change those numbers dramatically. While we have a better understanding of what the UK, Germany and Italy will do, the big question is around the French banks, in particular BNP Paribas, and what will happen there."

When the first TLAC term-sheet came out at the end of November 2014, there were concerns that banks, particularly in Europe, would struggle to raise the billions of dollars of new debt needed to meet the requirements.

However, changing legal frameworks over the course of 2015 in countries like Germany, which subordinates senior bonds to other senior liabilities, has meant that a lot of the supply fears have now receded, especially if countries like France follow the same path.

"The implementation time frame and ability for issuers to use senior debt to fulfil the requirements as well as the natural roll-off of debt that will be replaced to be TLAC-eligible over time means that the needs will be manageable," said Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.

Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas and HSBC are among the Western banks with the biggest shortfalls, with various analysts estimating they will need to sell US$44bn, 49.5bn and 55bn of TLAC debt respectively.

According to Axiom Investment Management, French banks' TLAC needs would drop from 133bn if no senior debt was used to less than 5bn if France was to follow the German solution.

MOVING TARGETS

While the supply numbers appear manageable, how to price the various layers of debt that will emerge from the new TLAC requirements is far from clear.

"It will take months for pricing to bed down, and it certainly won't be figured out before Christmas," said Simon McGeary, head of European new products at Citigroup.

"Banks are in transition right now so it's difficult to know what the thickness of their capital layers will be and how various instruments are priced will be dependent on that."

UK and Swiss banks have been active recently, raising senior and subordinated debt at the holding company level - and setting useful pricing points for the market - but the targets are still moving for issuers.

"Senior holding company debt is still difficult for banks to issue," said Frings.

"The differential between opco and holdco senior is around 50bp right now but that number can be quite volatile. We saw it with Credit Suisse when they had to pull a deal - you need the right window and sentiment to get these trades done."

Banks will also have to work that little bit harder to find investors, which could in turn impact pricing dynamics, given that global regulators want to make it more punitive for so-called global systemically important banks to buy other banks' TLAC paper.

"For any GSIB investing in TLAC-compliant paper, they would have to deduct that from their Tier 2 capital which potentially reduces the size of the investor base," said a DCM banker.

While banks do not buy as much of each other's paper as they used to, they still make up a reasonable proportion of the distribution. For instance, banks bought 11% of UBS's inaugural holdco senior bond that was sold this week.

LIABILITY MANAGEMENT WAVE

While most of the content of the FSB paper had been leaked ahead of the announcement, one element, which negatively impacts banks in the UK in particular, was not.

McGeary said the FSB's requirement for banks to have capital instruments only at the resolution entity - essentially the holding company level - from 2022 would encourage banks to move all their external capital to that part of the bank.

This could trigger a new wave of liability management exercises. For example, Barclays said in its third-quarter presentation that £19bn of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 was at the opco level.

"Liability management will be an important tool for banks and I would expect a big wave of exercises as banks migrate their opco capital stack to the holdco," said a structuring specialist.

"While some of the transition can happen organically, there isn't quite enough runway for all of it to happen that way and liability management will help accelerate the transition." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)