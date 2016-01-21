LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Demand for bank debt is showing signs
of strains with hedge funds turning their backs on new trades
and real money reducing their orders, forcing financial
institutions to shrink issue sizes and removing much of their
pricing power.
While more than 32.5bn-equivalent has been priced in Europe
by financials in 2016, demand for deals has been short of the
multi-billion books typically seen at this time of year, and
just two deals have priced so far this week.
"Since the beginning of the year, we have had some
idiosyncratic fires in European bank credit with ad hoc bail-ins
of institutional investors in Novo Banco and the four regional
Italian banks," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial
institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.
"However, these isolated bush fires have been fanned into a
bigger blaze by what's happening in China and the weakening oil
price."
The breakdown in supply threatens to put issuers on the back
foot as they try to kick-start funding programmes, and could
prove costly as investors demand higher premiums to compensate
for the heightened risk.
It has already created a handful of "primary market
prisoners", including Commerzbank and KBC Group, which had hoped
to bring deals last week but have been locked out of the market
since completing their roadshows.
"For the past two weeks we have been advising issuers and
syndicate desks to delay any deals until we see market
stability, but the worry is that as soon as we see stability,
bottle-necked cheap supply is likely to follow," said Chris
Telfer, portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.
Some of the repricing in secondary has been violent and not
only hurt recent new issues but also impacted some of Europe's
weaker banks.
A 1bn Tier 2 bond from ABN AMRO, for example, has widened
around 25bp since pricing, according to Eikon.
"The market has been difficult since the beginning of the
year. The macro and geo-political backdrop is hostile and fixed
income investors were stunned by what happened with Novo Banco
on December 29," said Gildas Surry, partner, senior analyst at
Axiom Alternative Investments.
"The brutal repricing in secondary means that there's little
incentive for investors to pile into primary."
Finland's Pohjola, for example, issued a 500m long
five-year senior bond last week, although it more typically aims
for 750m deals.
HEDGE FUNDS TRIM ORDERS
Hedge funds, traditionally a key part of the investor base
for bank capital trades, have suffered heavy losses in 2015,
leaving many managers dealing with outflows or shutting up shop
permanently.
With sometimes billions of orders missing it is much harder
for syndicates to create price momentum, forcing banks to price
deals wider than would otherwise be the case, a senior FIG
banker said.
The fact that many hedge funds have turned tail makes the
real money bid all the more important. But those investors are
also taking a cautious stance, meaning raising new capital will
likely come at a cost for issuers and potentially force them to
choose between size and price.
"If you go into new deals, what you're going to require is a
much bigger NIP - to some extent, they need to provide a buffer
against potential widening in secondary," said Nicolas Trindade,
senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.
BACK TO BASICS
But even a healthy new issue premium may not be enough to
help smaller or weaker banks raise capital as the bleak outlook
pushes investors towards only the strongest names.
"In this market, we have a tendency to look more at the
national champions as second tier banks tend to hold up less
well in secondary," added AXA's Trindade.
"Sentiment in the investor community is quite negative right
now. I don't think there is much appetite in the market for high
beta deals."
The dire backdrop has left many investors going back to
basics and reassessing the banks they like best on a fundamental
basis to identify clear winners and losers.
While price movements are bleak, Filippo Alloatti, a senior
credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management, said he was
focusing on fundamentals over a medium term outlook.
"As long as you're ok with the credit risk, the price is
correct, as long as you think the market is selling off more on
fear than on news, then you can participate in the primary
market," he said.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)