LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Bonds from Banca Monte dei Paschi plummeted further on Wednesday as fears around the European Central Bank's probe into bad loans at Italian banks took hold.

Trading in MPS shares was halted early on Wednesday morning following news this week that the ECB was launching an assessment of non-performing loans at certain Italian lenders, including MPS.

MPS's 3.625% Apr 2019 senior deal lost over seven points to trade below 84, having closed Tuesday at around 91. That bond was bid at 102 as recently as December.

Two of its Tier 2 issues were trading in the 50s and at yields of up to 24%.

The poor performance was not isolated to MPS. Tier 2 bonds issued last year by two of Italy's most challenged lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, have tumbled close to 70 and are yielding 19.4% and 18.7% respectively.

An investor said the developments were "quite scary" despite the volume of the MPS's non-performing loans being well documented.

Italian banks have some of the highest NPL ratios in the sector at 16.7% compared to a European average of 5.6%, according to a note from JP Morgan analysts. MPS has the highest level of NPLs among the Italians at 31%, the note said.

MPS failed the ECB's 2014 stress tests with the biggest capital hole to fill among the European banks. But CEO Fabrizio Viola today sought to reassure investors, arguing that the bank's fundamentals improved in the last quarter of 2015.

This week's news has dealt yet another blow to the Italian banking sector, which came under fire towards the end of 2015 when retail investors were among those bailed in to rescue four small lenders, prompting a political storm and calls for a ban on the practice.

A lack of clarity around the prospects of Italy's bad bank plans is also hanging over the sector.

Alongside MPS, the ECB has also asked for NPL data from UniCredit, Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Milano, Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Carige.

Bonds from those banks have also performed poorly. A 500m 4.25% Jan 2019 senior from Milano, for example, has widened around 9bp, although the 600m five-year issued last week by Mediobanca - which is not part of the assessment - was some 15bp wider than reoffer.

Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Tuesday it had extended a ban on short selling on the stock to the end of the January 21 trading session. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)