LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Banks looking to raise funding in the
European market are facing an increasingly torrid backdrop with
2016's volumes considerably lagging last year's, putting issuers
on the back foot just as they need to make a dent in their
programmes.
Just 16.6bn of euro senior paper has priced this year, less
than half the 37.4bn raised over the same period in 2015,
according to IFR data.
Unlike corporates, which can for the most part sit on the
sidelines and wait for conditions to improve, financial
institutions are much more reliant on bond markets for financing
and cannot stay shut out for too long.
But a sombre macro picture, some bad results from the sector
and poorly performing indices have all taken their toll on
investor appetite. The iTraxx Senior Financials index has
widened more than 38bp since the beginning of the year and was
quoted at 118bp on Friday afternoon.
"I don't think the market is functioning particularly well
and it is more broken now than it has been for a few years,"
said Andrew Fraser, investment director for fixed income at
Standard Life Investments.
"While we have seen periods of stability met with issuance,
I am not sure there is a huge amount of cash there to meet those
and that investors are clamouring for new deals."
So far, financial issuers have largely sought the safety of
covered bonds, with issuance reaching 31bn year-to-date and
some deals attracting multi-billion books. But this is not
enough and poor market access has already put some issuers on
the back foot in terms of funding.
This is storing up a potential bottleneck of supply and
limiting issuers' ability to meet regulatory requirements.
"Issuance windows have been truncated and there's no doubt
that a number of issuers are already playing catch-up with
regards to their targeted funding run-rates," said David
Carmalt, a managing director in FI DCM at Lloyds.
And banks like Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse that have
previously been considered safe-havens have taken a beating as
investors take fright at the impact of the deep restructurings
they are conducting.
Goldman Sachs gave the market of shot of confidence on
Thursday, drawing demand of over 4bn for a dual-tranche senior,
but had to pay a chunky concession.
FROM HEROS TO ZEROS
The problem right now is that few people see what could be
the catalyst for a change in market tone.
Citigroup analysts wrote in a note on Friday that while
financial fundamentals should continue to improve longer term,
the near-term risk/reward looks skewed to the downside.
"Quite simply, we struggle to see who would want to get
longer against the current backdrop...at least until we see the
negative momentum in US economic surprises wane, we would reduce
exposure to banks and insurance across senior and sub, in cash
and in CDS," they added.
Standard Life's Fraser said if there was evidence of good
execution in some plain vanilla issues, it should hopefully
unwind the cogs. "But right now, it's difficult to see," he
said.
Britain's referendum on an exit from the EU represents yet
another cloud on the horizon, potentially storing up problems
for the European market as a whole rather than the UK alone.
"There's anecdotal evidence that investors' Brexit concerns
have migrated from being a UK-centric worry to being something
that would materially impact the wider European market and
issuer base - and probably for a medium term horizon," said
Lloyds' Carmalt.
But is not just market turmoil that has the FIG market on
its knees, with regulatory uncertainty showing no sign of
fading.
A leaked working paper from the European Commission around
the possible integration of loss absorbing regulation known as
TLAC and MREL threw a new curve ball into the market last week,
for example.
"What's difficult from an issuer's perspective is it just
creates more uncertainty at a time when banks should getting on
with funding," said a FIG DCM banker.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)