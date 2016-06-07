LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - UK banks' subordinated debt has tumbled as the threat of the country leaving the European Union later this month escalates.

Polls of polls on Sunday showed the Leave and Remain camps split down the middle at 50/50, shaking up those that have been counting on the UK staying in the EU.

Additional Tier 1 bonds have dropped up to three points in the last week, while Tier 2 debt has also taken a knock.

That performance offers a glimpse into the potential impact a vote to leave would have on the country's banks, potentially making wholesale funding costs unpalatable and storing up significant losses for investors.

"We are more nervous than we were; it doesn't look as clear cut now, though I think the market is still pricing in that we will remain," said Paola Binns, a senior credit fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

She said the polls were undoubtedly the driver behind the moves. Further poll results on Tuesday gave "Remain" a narrow lead.

An exit would weigh on GDP, in which scenario banks tend to be first hit, she said.

"The banks are probably being defensive ahead of potential selling from investors after the change in the polls and just mark prices wider."

A 1.25bn Barclays 2.625% Tier 2 bond due November 2025 has widened more than 60bp in the last week to swaps plus 395bp, according to Eikon, with one intraday move of over 20bp.

A 1bn RBS 3.625% Tier 2 bond due March 2024 also widened more than 50bp over the same period.

Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of investment-grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management, warned that financial markets had been quite complacent in the view that "Remain" will win.

"It seems that investors would like to assume that common sense will prevail and economic arguments will sway voters, yet our analysis makes us worry that for many voters this referendum will be determined more by emotional factors than intellectual arguments," he said.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE

The widening is the latest instalment in what has been a volatile ride for UK bank bonds in 2016. They were hard hit during the subordinated sell-off in the first quarter and lagged behind the broader market recovery.

A number of fund managers across Europe started to reduce their exposure to UK financial institutions earlier this year, though UK banks have issued around 46bn-equivalent in the sterling, euro and dollar markets year-to-date, according to IFR data.

However, that window may now have closed. TSB met investors recently ahead of Lloyds Banking Group's sale of its £385m 5.75% Tier 2 2026s, though it did not specify a timeline for the deal and the roadshow was dictated by TSB management availability.

UK banks are broadly well positioned should their access to the primary market be cut short given their strong capital position relative to most European and many global peers. The Bank of England said it would provide liquidity support in the event of a run on the currency. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)