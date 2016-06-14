LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - UK banks made limited use of additional liquidity from the Bank of England on Tuesday, though growing signs that the country is on course to leave the European Union weighed on their spreads.

The first of three extra rounds of additional Indexed Long-Term Repo operations was launched on Tuesday.

Banks bid for and were allotted around £2.5bn of funds, the lowest volume since February's regular monthly long-term repo operation, Reuters reported.

Market participants had anticipated a low take-up, particularly since a similar operation took place only last week. Additional operations will also be run on June 21 and June 28.

"I think it's to demonstrate to the market that if it requires standby liquidity, it is there and ready. If you look at the LCR ratios of most UK institutions, no one should require this," said a debt banker.

The Leave camp has gained momentum in recent weeks. The yield on the 10-year German Bund fell below zero for the first time today as investors made a beeline for haven assets.

INDICES, CASH HIT HARD

Synthetic credit widened further on Tuesday. The Senior Financial was up 6.395bp at 113.75bp and the Subordinated Financial out over 11.75bp at 244bp by mid-morning.

Bank subordinated debt and Additional Tier 1s specifically are most sensitive to Brexit risks, Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.

The yield on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's CoCo index jumped to 6.244% on Monday from Friday's 6.126%, though that is still well inside February's wide of 7.259%.

All but one of Barclays' AT1s are bid below a cash price of 90. Its £1bn 7.875%s callable in 2022 have dropped over two points to 89.9 on the day, for example, compounding further losses since the end of last week when it was quoted around 93.5.

HSBC's subordinated debt, which had proved more resilient than other UK names, has also taken a knock. A recently issued 1bn 3.125% Tier 2 due June 2028 widened almost 20bp this morning alone, to swaps plus 266bp. It priced at 240bp.

Senior paper has also weakened. Barclays' 1.5bn 1.875% March 2021s for example had widened 11bp to swaps plus 169bp by 10.45am, their widest level since mid May. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)