* Sub par senior buyback to bolster balance sheet

* Retail investors targeted in offer

* Bondholders offered way out in uncertain future

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco wants to buy back eight senior bonds at a deep discount to par to bolster its balance sheet and reduce interest expense.

Novo Banco, carved out of the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo in 2014, is seeking to buy back up to 500m of senior debt, some of which is held by retail investors.

The tender is part of the bank's business plan, developed after submitting a restructuring plan to the European Commission at the end of 2015.

The Portuguese lender is trying to restore profitability and reduce exposure to non-core assets. The tender should improve its capital position and future interest payments, the bank said.

The announcement brings Novo Banco back in the spotlight after the unexpected transfer of some of its senior bonds back to its predecessor entity, in December 2015, imposing significant losses on bondholders and sending shockwaves through bank debt markets.

Discounted senior debt buybacks in sound banks are unusual but it makes sense to take advantage of depressed secondary prices, said a banker away from the trade.

Novo Banco bonds have taken a beating this year over concerns on the health of the Portuguese economy, its status as a bridge bank and its sale process.

The Portuguese government has so far failed to sell the bank (rated Caa1 by Moody's), which had an original sale deadline of August 2016.

Prices fell to the mid-to-high 60s, according to CreditSights data. The bonds traded up to 3-4 points on Thursday.

WAY OUT

A lead said the "very fair" offer gives investors an exit - though they can chose to hold onto the bonds - and has been developed with the Bank of Portugal and the ECB.

The tender is targeting eight euro and dollar bonds through an unmodified Dutch auction that sets a minimum purchase price, giving retail investors in particular a vital steer as to the level where they can get taken out.

The minimum levels reflect a premium of about 1.5% to 2.5% above the market prices of the notes on June 22. The issuer has sole discretion on which bonds it buys back, of which 2.4bn-equivalent is outstanding.

"Any issue of liquidity, particularly on illiquid bonds like these, is welcome to investors and they're able to reduce their positions at a premium over secondary levels," added the banker off the trade.

Market sources pointed out that the tender coincides with the European Central Bank's new round of TLTROs which effectively offer banks free four-year loans.

"They can borrow 500m for free from the ECB and buy back bonds at a 20 point discount creating 100m of equity and improve their net interest margin," said one investor.

"This at least superficially makes them more attractive to a potential buyer and also illustrates to the market that they have the liquidity to carry out this transaction."

DISTRESS SIGNAL?

For others however the tender comes as a warning sign.

"From the tender announcement it is clear that this is a bank in distress and these are quite desperate moves," said Mark Holman, chief executive officer at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"It once again throws into question the strategy of the move in December when they took the five bonds out of Novo and put them back into the bad bank. Why not just include them in this tender? To me it reads as though the bank is finding itself in incrementally worse shape as the year has gone on."

While the Bank of Portugal said the transfer of assets in late 2015 was "final and definitive", Novo Banco reminded investors in the tender's documentation that they could still be bailed in.

"The wording is poignant and worrying. We're saying that you should tender your bonds into this; it's an opportunity to get out when there is so much uncertainty," said John Raymond, a senior banks analyst at CreditSights.

UNCERTAIN

Future prospects for Novo Banco, which is stuck in a low growth environment, are unclear.

"The question is whether it's actually worth anything. The loan forbearance problem is huge and you have to find investors that are prepared to take that on. Portugal is not a scenario I am particularly optimistic on and there are easier problems to solve in Europe," said one banker.

Portugal reported an NPL ratio of 13.58% in June 2015, among the highest in Europe and akin to Italy's 16.08%, according to ECB data. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)