* Lloyds, Santander sell first UK bank bonds since Brexit vote

* UK banks well positioned from liquidity, capital perspective

* Weaker outlook to weigh on banks across Europe

By Alice Gledhill and Helene Durand

LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Banks bore the brunt of a savage post-Brexit sell-off but ample central bank liquidity and much improved capital levels have so far stemmed market panic, with UK banks coming out fighting.

Trades from Lloyds Banking Group and Santander UK were an unexpected twist for a sector that some had thought would be shut for weeks as a result of volatility.

Shares in banks such as Barclays and RBS were down over 30% and bonds sold off in the first two days after the referendum.

But investors believe much has been learned from the last financial crisis, when liquidity and capital issues within the banking system rapidly led to a contraction in credit.

"No bank in Europe or the UK will go bust because of a lack of liquidity as the central banks are behind them, providing unlimited liquidity," said Mark Holman, CEO at TwentyFour Asset Management.

The European Central Bank provided banks with 399bn of zero-cost funds through its new targeted longer-term refinancing operations last Friday, while the Bank of England is on standby with liquidity provisions.

On a capital basis, banks are also much healthier.

"The banks are the best capitalised they have been in recent memory and have two, three, four times more capital than they had going into the credit crunch, which was a far worse set of circumstances than we confront today," Holman said.

The average EU bank Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has increased to 13.6% at the end of 2015 from 8.4% in 2009.

European bank bonds have bounced over recent days as the market found its footing. A 1.076bn perpetual non-call 2019 Additional Tier 1 trade for Barclays dropped over nine points to 85.4 after the vote, but had recovered to 89.2 by July 1.

Pure UK names like Lloyds also rallied with a 750m perpetual non-call June 2020 moving to 93.3, off the 90.7 post-Brexit low it hit on June 27.

COMING OUT ON TOP

The recovery is testament to the progress made by UK banks in improving their capital and liquidity positions since the financial crisis.

They have raised over £130bn, helping lift capital ratios from under 8% to over 12%, and now have more than £600bn of high-quality liquid assets, according to the Bank of England.

And far from running for the hills, some investors are loading up on what they see as cheap UK bonds. Dutch fund manager Robeco now has an overweight position in UK financials in certain portfolios, for example.

"UK banks trade 150/200bp wide to comparable European banks in Lower Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 bonds carry a yield of up to 9%-10%," Robeco said in a research note. "We consider that a sufficient compensation to justify an overweight position, despite recent underperformance."

The banks have also been "stress tested" against scenarios more severe than the current environment, the Bank of England said.

Funding has rebalanced towards deposits, and wholesale funding has shifted towards longer durations. RBS had £343bn of short-term wholesale funding at its worst point in 2008 according to Morgan Stanley analysts. That has dropped to £17bn.

"This means that the UK banks can comfortably sit out the credit markets for a long period and, even if they do need to issue at more elevated spreads, the impact on profitability is likely to be less pronounced," the analysts said.

LONG-TERM QUESTIONS

Not all is rosy for UK banks, however. While liquidity and capital are not an issue over the short-term, the full impact of Brexit on balance sheets is not yet known.

Moody's lowered its ratings outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies, saying that it expected the referendum result to reduce profits.

And though UK banks look "rock solid", there could be a negative development on capital ratios if things deteriorate quickly, warned Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon Asset Management.

The Bank of England could try to offset that by reducing its counter-cyclical buffers, which Bloomberg reported it was considering on July 1.

Hunseler said that, while there is still demand for UK bank AT1s, in the current market environment investors will remain cautious. "People will be asking very detailed questions [about banks'] books when they come to market," he said.

FRACTURED LINES

While UK banks are unlikely to come out unscathed from a Brexit, the rest of the European banking sector is also far from immune.

Peripheral paper in particular performed poorly in the days following the vote, in some cases worse than UK names.

Additional Tier 1s from southern European lenders tumbled up to 10 points last Friday. A 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call 2021 for UniCredit dropped to 73.8, for example, though it had recovered to 82.5 by Friday.

"We see the greatest risk in banks that we had already identified as having capital deficits ... Deutsche, Credit Suisse, UniCredit or peripheral banks ... where weak market conditions and investor concerns may exacerbate these issues," the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

"Italian banks, in particular, are in our focus, as they will need to address loan losses that have not be provided for." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)