* Lloyds, Santander sell first UK bank bonds since Brexit
vote
* UK banks well positioned from liquidity, capital
perspective
* Weaker outlook to weigh on banks across Europe
By Alice Gledhill and Helene Durand
LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Banks bore the brunt of a savage
post-Brexit sell-off but ample central bank liquidity and much
improved capital levels have so far stemmed market panic, with
UK banks coming out fighting.
Trades from Lloyds Banking Group and Santander UK were an
unexpected twist for a sector that some had thought would be
shut for weeks as a result of volatility.
Shares in banks such as Barclays and RBS were down over 30%
and bonds sold off in the first two days after the referendum.
But investors believe much has been learned from the last
financial crisis, when liquidity and capital issues within the
banking system rapidly led to a contraction in credit.
"No bank in Europe or the UK will go bust because of a lack
of liquidity as the central banks are behind them, providing
unlimited liquidity," said Mark Holman, CEO at TwentyFour Asset
Management.
The European Central Bank provided banks with 399bn of
zero-cost funds through its new targeted longer-term refinancing
operations last Friday, while the Bank of England is
on standby with liquidity provisions.
On a capital basis, banks are also much healthier.
"The banks are the best capitalised they have been in recent
memory and have two, three, four times more capital than they
had going into the credit crunch, which was a far worse set of
circumstances than we confront today," Holman said.
The average EU bank Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has increased
to 13.6% at the end of 2015 from 8.4% in 2009.
European bank bonds have bounced over recent days as the
market found its footing. A 1.076bn perpetual non-call 2019
Additional Tier 1 trade for Barclays dropped over nine points to
85.4 after the vote, but had recovered to 89.2 by July 1.
Pure UK names like Lloyds also rallied with a 750m
perpetual non-call June 2020 moving to 93.3, off the 90.7
post-Brexit low it hit on June 27.
COMING OUT ON TOP
The recovery is testament to the progress made by UK banks
in improving their capital and liquidity positions since the
financial crisis.
They have raised over £130bn, helping lift capital ratios
from under 8% to over 12%, and now have more than £600bn of
high-quality liquid assets, according to the Bank of England.
And far from running for the hills, some investors are
loading up on what they see as cheap UK bonds. Dutch fund
manager Robeco now has an overweight position in UK financials
in certain portfolios, for example.
"UK banks trade 150/200bp wide to comparable European banks
in Lower Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 bonds carry a yield of up
to 9%-10%," Robeco said in a research note. "We consider that a
sufficient compensation to justify an overweight position,
despite recent underperformance."
The banks have also been "stress tested" against scenarios
more severe than the current environment, the Bank of England
said.
Funding has rebalanced towards deposits, and wholesale
funding has shifted towards longer durations. RBS had £343bn of
short-term wholesale funding at its worst point in 2008
according to Morgan Stanley analysts. That has dropped to £17bn.
"This means that the UK banks can comfortably sit out the
credit markets for a long period and, even if they do need to
issue at more elevated spreads, the impact on profitability is
likely to be less pronounced," the analysts said.
LONG-TERM QUESTIONS
Not all is rosy for UK banks, however. While liquidity and
capital are not an issue over the short-term, the full impact of
Brexit on balance sheets is not yet known.
Moody's lowered its ratings outlook on 12 UK banks and
building societies, saying that it expected the referendum
result to reduce profits.
And though UK banks look "rock solid", there could be a
negative development on capital ratios if things deteriorate
quickly, warned Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon
Asset Management.
The Bank of England could try to offset that by reducing its
counter-cyclical buffers, which Bloomberg reported it was
considering on July 1.
Hunseler said that, while there is still demand for UK bank
AT1s, in the current market environment investors will remain
cautious. "People will be asking very detailed questions [about
banks'] books when they come to market," he said.
FRACTURED LINES
While UK banks are unlikely to come out unscathed from a
Brexit, the rest of the European banking sector is also far from
immune.
Peripheral paper in particular performed poorly in the days
following the vote, in some cases worse than UK names.
Additional Tier 1s from southern European lenders tumbled up
to 10 points last Friday. A 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call 2021
for UniCredit dropped to 73.8, for example, though it had
recovered to 82.5 by Friday.
"We see the greatest risk in banks that we had already
identified as having capital deficits ... Deutsche, Credit
Suisse, UniCredit or peripheral banks ... where weak market
conditions and investor concerns may exacerbate these issues,"
the Morgan Stanley analysts said.
"Italian banks, in particular, are in our focus, as they
will need to address loan losses that have not be provided for."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian
Baker, Matthew Davies)