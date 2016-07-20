* EBA publishes public consultation on MREL implementation

* Banks face up to 790bn financing need

* EBA proposes amendments to the rules

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - European banks may need to raise anywhere between 130bn and 790bn to meet new loss-absorbing rules, the European Banking Authority said on Tuesday, highlighting just how much of the final calibration remains up in the air.

The EBA published the numbers as part of a public consultation on its interim report on the implementation and design of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

MREL requires that banks hold sufficient liabilities that can be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of future bank failures.

The rules have yet to be finalised but will be a key driver of debt issuance by European banks ahead of the 2020 implementation deadline.

MREL issuance requirements could reach 790bn if senior unsecured debt is not included, and an equivalent increase in junior debt instruments is required.

But in a less stringent scenario the financing need of the sample banks is approximately 130bn, the EBA said. Those needs will increase to around 260bn if term corporate deposits are excluded.

Some banks have tried to anticipate the final rules to beat the potential rush of issuance. In May, for example, Argenta Spaarbank raised 500m of Tier 2 capital to increase its layer of loss-absorbing debt.

But bankers on Wednesday downplayed the eye-watering numbers. One said the 790bn figure was in line with his own estimates, albeit at the upper end. The 2020 deadline could also be relaxed to ensure banks meet their targets, he added, though for some it will just be a case of refinancing existing debt.

"I don't think there will be any panic - more just disappointment there is nothing more concrete," said another FIG DCM banker.

"I think the numbers make it sound worse than it is. A lot of banks are okay, and also some in the sample may not need the full recapitalisation amount. It's very hard to put all banks in the same category."

UP IN THE AIR

The EBA itself said it is not yet possible to determine with certainty the size of institutions' needs.

"This will depend on bank-specific MREL decisions (including resolution strategies) which have not yet been taken. We have consequently estimated banks' MREL-related financing needs under... illustrative scenarios," it said.

Tuesday's report was an interim document ahead of the final version that the EBA will deliver to the European Commission in October. The sample comprised 114 banks from 18 EU member states. The deadline for the consultation is Tuesday August 30.

The report suggested changing the reference base of the MREL requirement from total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) to risk-weighted assets with, in time, a leverage exposure backstop.

Based on the current minimum MREL eligibility criteria the current average MREL ratio is 13% of TLOF, or 34% of RWAs.

That would better align MREL with the Financial Stability Board's total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) standard, which applies to the world's largest lenders. An expert group at the European Commission has met in recent months to look at the potential harmonisation of TLAC and MREL.

The EBA also recommends introducing mandatory subordination for MREL-eligible liabilities for at least some banks on the basis that it will "improve resolvability and contribute to clarity for investors". (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Ian Edmondson)