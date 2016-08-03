* Trio of issuers offer first bank capital deals since late May

* Better backdrop enables lenders to restart issuance

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - UBS, BNP Paribas and Lloyds will reopen the European bank capital market after a two-month hiatus later on Wednesday, providing the first test of investor appetite for this type of debt since the UK's Brexit referendum.

The Swiss and French banks have opened books on respective US dollar Additional Tier 1 and euro Tier 2 trades, the first bank capital deals in Reg S format since late May.

In sterling, Lloyds is selling down a £385m TSB Tier 2 bond, 2016's first sterling bank capital trade.

It has been a difficult year for subordinated bank debt after a massive sell-off in the first quarter derailed borrowers' capital raising plans.

Additional Tier 1 issuance has been particularly challenging, with 2016's 5.5bn-equivalent supply in the euro and US dollar Reg S markets well under the half the amount raised by this point in 2015.

But the backdrop has improved. Bank of America Merrill Lynch's CoCo index has widened to 5.93% in recent days, but is still inside the pre-referendum level of 6% and much tighter than the 6.4% it hit in the days after.

"There is some merit in going ahead now. The rally may fade further, and there are a few upcoming data points to be cognisant of," said a banker away from the trade.

"There has been a bit of profit taking and tidying of books before the holidays, but nothing is fundamentally different. This will be the litmus test for others to follow in August."

European banks, which must raise billions of loss absorbing debt to meet new regulations, had been expected to take advantage of the better sentiment as they emerged from second quarter earnings.

UBS started marketing its self-led US$1bn no-grow perp non-call five at guidance of 7.00%-7.25% in Asian hours. Books had reached over US$5bn by late in the European morning.

Bankers said it makes sense to push ahead despite signs of weakness as bank stocks tanked in the wake of Europe's stress test results, with the dearth of supply in all asset classes proving supportive.

The banker said Asia would be critical to the success of the deal, though UBS is also targeting European and US offshore investors. Asia bought 20% of a US$1.5bn 6.875% perp NC5 that UBS sold in March this year.

That bond was yielding 6.8% on Tuesday, according to Eikon prices, though some bankers saw it tighter and pegged the new issue premium at up to 60bp.

"It's wider than perhaps I thought, but it's the right ballpark and a sensible starting point," said another banker away.

The bond, expected to be BB+/BB+/BBB- by S&P/Fitch/Scope, will be permanently written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 7%.

TLAC MOUNTAIN

BNPP started marketing a self-led 10.5-year Tier 2 euro benchmark (expected Baa2/BBB+/A/AH) at IPTs of mid-swaps plus 210bp area.

The bank has the largest shortfall to meet its TLAC 2019 ratio requirement from a risk weighted asset perspective, at 44bn, according to ABN Amro analysts. It has been touted as a likely issuer of Additional Tier 1 capital in August, along with RBS and HSBC.

Lloyds Bank is marketing a secondary placement of TSB Banking Group's £385m 5.75% 2026 Tier 2 bond callable in May 2021 at Gilts plus 525bp area. The Baa3 rated bonds were originally bought by Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)