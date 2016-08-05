* Issuers make up for lost time with latest sub deals

* Banks use rapid recovery to preempt autumn road blocks

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The European bank capital market reopened this week after a hiatus of more than two months, with the pressure now on for issuers to catch up with derailed issuance plans.

UBS, BNP Paribas and TSB Banking Group raised just over 2.1bn-equivalent of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt, making up for lost time in what has been a difficult year for the asset class.

February's brutal sell-off and the UK's European Union referendum have played havoc with lenders' ability to access markets.

A buoyant bank capital market is essential given that lenders must raise billions in loss-absorbing debt in the coming years to comply with regulations.

At 30.9bn-equivalent in the three major currencies of euros, US dollars and sterling, year-to-date AT1 and Tier 2 issuance volumes are much less than half the 80bn-equivalent that market participants had predicted for 2016 as a whole.

"The volumes speak for themselves - it has not been a vintage year for bank capital," said Peter Mason, co-head of FIG banking for EMEA at Barclays.

UBS brought the sub debt drought to an end, selling a Reg S US$1bn 7.125% perpetual non-call five-year on demand of over US$6bn. It was the first AT1 since Erste's 500m 8.875% non-call 5.5-year trade in late May.

It is the second time this year the Swiss bank has reopened the AT1 market.

In Tier 2, BNP Paribas issued a 750m 2.25% 10.5-year, and Lloyds sold down a £385m 5.75% 2026 Tier 2 from TSB Banking Group, the first sterling subordinated financial bond since last November.

The French bank has the largest shortfall from a risk weighted asset perspective to meet the level of capital required by regulators by 2019, at 44bn, according to ABN AMRO analysts.

All three deals rallied in secondary, injecting newfound confidence into the market.

"It feels like bank capital markets are open. Bank and insurance deals are in the works now that were on hold or not envisaged before," said Mason.

RAPID RECOVERY

The swift recovery in trading levels after the UK's Brexit vote was a catalyst for the market reopening.

"The outperformance of the bank credit compared to equities has been astonishing," said Roberto Henriques, European credit analyst at JP Morgan.

Europe's STOXX 600 Bank sector index is down 13% since the vote. By contrast, the AT1 market was marginally tighter than its pre-referendum levels on Monday, having made a round trip in average terms from 96 to 90 and back again.

The dearth of supply this year has also proved supportive to reviving deals, with AT1 the only asset class around offering yield-hungry investors this sort of return.

"The fact that the market has opened up speaks volumes for its relatively rapid normalisation. It's a sign of health, and that the market is open for business," said Henriques.

AUGUST: THE NEW SEPTEMBER?

Though traditionally a quiet month, more banks are predicted to issue subordinated debt in August, potentially setting up a repeat of 2015 when four lenders priced AT1 deals.

"The market used to close after July 15. as you saw with Tier 1 earlier this year, the market has been challenging and lenders are happy to seize windows when they're open. They're more pragmatic," said a syndicate official.

A murky outlook beyond September, with Italy's constitutional reform vote and US elections both on the agenda, provides another incentive to issue sooner rather than later.

Up to a dozen more AT1 trades are touted to follow this year should conditions hold.

"People should take confidence [from these deals], but it is not an easy market and is only open for national champions," the banker added.

BIDING THEIR TIME

In any case, while global banks with the largest targets may be under pressure to restart issuance programmes, others have more time to play with. UBS, for example, has a target of Sfr7bn over the next three years, according to CreditSights, while others have already met their targets.

Bankers argue the euro AT1 market is also wide open, though funding levels do not look competitive for most borrowers.

"Issuers are quite price sensitive on AT1. They're more likely to be price-takers for holdco senior, where banks have higher absolute volumes of issuance to do - they have to print, almost regardless of price," added JP Morgan's Henriques. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)