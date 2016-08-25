* Investors snap up first euro benchmarks for a month
* Issuers lured by historically tight spreads
* Analysts downplay repeat of 2015's correction
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Euro covered bond supply hit its
highest level for almost three months this week as historically
low funding costs drove an onslaught of long-dated mandates,
with more touted to come.
Five issuers raised a combined 3.75bn, bringing the first
benchmark deals in the single currency since July.
The upswing in supply attests to highly attractive issuance
conditions with spreads at very tight levels and yield curves
flattened. The iBoxx euro covered bond index has tightened
almost 13bp in the last month alone, and is around 26bp inside
2016's wide of 31.2bp, in February.
The big spread compression means issuers are consistently
breaking new ground. At swaps minus 17bp, WL Bank's 500m
10-year was the tightest ever deal in the tenor, while
Sparebanken 1 Boligkreditt's 1bn 10-year at 4bp over was the
tightest ever non-CBPP eligible issue in that maturity.
"I can't remember the last time we saw these kind of levels.
We are at record levels for Pfandbriefe and near record for
other markets," said one FIG banker.
Such low funding costs could prove hard to pass by, despite
the covered sector as a whole already being well funded.
Issuance volumes are at about 100bn, up a quarter on this time
last year.
While certain lenders will seek to fund in the senior
unsecured market - where spreads have also compressed - the
covered bond market will appeal to plenty of others.
"If you have access to both the covered and senior spaces,
it will be a straightforward decision. But for peripheral or
smaller issuers, covered bonds may be very difficult to resist,"
said a second FIG banker.
FEEL THE STRETCH
Every euro covered bond priced this week had at a minimum
10-year duration. Such strong concentration in the long-dated
maturity segment is without precedent this year, according to
Commerzbank analysts. ANZ New Zealand has also mandated for a
mid to long tenor.
"After the seven-year segment had initially replaced the
five-year bucket as the standard maturity for new issuance, it
is now the 10-year's turn. This is, of course, due to the
negative yields that dominate the covered bond market in the
shorter-dated segments," the analysts wrote.
Almost 85% of the euro covered bond universe now trades at a
negative yield, according to Tradeweb. Yields of German
Pfandbriefe are only just positive, even at 10-years. WL Bank
priced with a 0.1% coupon and 0.122% yield.
CIBC showed it was possible to price a 1.25bn 0% six-year
covered bond at a negative yield in July, but only by a whisker,
at minus 0.009%. It is now bid at less 0.033% according to
Tradeweb.
But some issuers and syndicates are still reluctant to issue
at negative yields, preferring instead to push along the curve.
"A big, super bulletproof name, like one of the Germans,
French or Dutch, could do a five-year covered at a [more deeply]
negative yield. But there are strongly differing views among
syndicate desks, and until even three-quarters agree, I think
issuers will hesitate," said a syndicate banker.
Some German lenders have sidestepped the problem by issuing
in US dollars to offer a better pick-up, though that route is
not open to everyone. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank became the latest
to do so on Tuesday, pricing a US$500m August 2019 public sector
note at swaps plus 60bp.
WIN WIN
Still, issuing at longer tenors is a win-win for both
buyside and sellside, as issuers can offer investors more juice
by going long, though at still historically low funding costs.
UniCredit, for example, priced a 1bn 0.375% October 2026
bond at swaps plus 20bp, though a shorter deal would have been
possible, a lead said.
"They could have gone shorter, but why [do so], when a very
appealing coupon was on the table for a 10-year, and when
investors are looking for spread?" he added.
Appetite for the higher spreads offered by peripheral and
non-CSPP3 eligible names was clear from the week's order books.
UniCredit for example drew around 1.9bn, while Deutsche Bank's
500m 12-year at 7bp through swaps drew just over 600m.
2015 SEQUEL?
Given how tight levels have become, the market could be ripe
for a correction in a repeat of last autumn, when spreads
widened 16bp between September and year-end.
But many believe that is unlikely. The rate of European
Central Bank's buying will be a key factor to watch after its
weekly purchases fell to 321m in mid-August, the lowest level
since the programme started in 2014. Its decision last year to
slow its purchases played a major role in the market's
correction last year.
New sources of funding from the ECB and the Bank of England
that were not in place last year could continue to weigh on
supply, particularly from the periphery, which would be also
supportive for spreads.
Societe Generale analysts have not revised down their full
year forecast of 145bn, but their prediction of another 40bn
prior to year-end is considerably lower than the 63.5bn priced
between September and December in 2015, according to IFR data.
"So while spreads will probably widen, driven by increasing
NIPs in primary, the spread widening will be limited," the
analysts said.
