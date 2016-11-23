* European Commission proposes amendments to BRRD

* Banks could issue non-preferred senior alongside existing senior

By Alice Gledhill and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - The European Commission threw the financials bond market into confusion on Wednesday as it published proposed amendments to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, potentially tearing up the rule book in certain countries.

The proposals, part of a broader legislative package, aim to tackle growing fragmentation in Europe as local legislators grapple with rules requiring banks to beef up their layers of loss absorbing debt.

While the Commission package is merely a proposal and will have to go through the European Parliament and Council, it is clearly trying to stamp down on the increasing discrepancy with which bank creditors are treated in Europe.

"By establishing harmonised rules in the internal market on the treatment of certain bank creditors in resolution, the proposal reduces considerably the divergences in the national rules concerning the loss absorbency and recapitalisation capacity of banks, which could distort competition in the internal market," the EC said.

The likes of Germany, Italy and France have already tweaked the creditor hierarchy in their own ways, for example.

The EC said it considered several sub-options, but settled on an approach that most closely resembles the new layer of debt known as non-preferred senior that has been adopted in France.

"The impact assessment concludes that the creation of a specific 'unpreferred' senior class for unsecured debt is the most cost effective way to comply with the subordination requirement of the TLAC standard for G-SIIs," the EC said.

The rules will apply to Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs) while the needs of non-systemic banks will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The proposal provisionally requires member states to transpose the amendments to the BRRD in their national laws by June 2017, with banks required to comply by July 2017.

HARMONISATION? WHAT HARMONISATION?

Observers struggled to agree on the proposal's impact on different jurisdictions.

"If banks are required to introduce this non-preferred asset class, then what about any other types of subordination that are in place? Does that mean structural subordination is no longer good enough?" said a FIG DCM banker.

"I understand the objectives in terms of wanting to make things more aligned and easier for the market. But you don't really have a single market; every jurisdiction has its own insolvency law and their own way that banks are set up. This could raise problems for some issuers, and there is probably still a lot of lobbying to be done."

Bankers believe the EC proposals could deal a blow to the German solution - which subordinates senior unsecured bonds to other senior liabilities on a retroactive basis - and render it obsolete.

"I think the political intent is: as of a certain day in the future, we want to have a harmonised approach modelled on the French solution," said a hybrid solutions banker.

"I think the intention is to grandfather the German approach until the implementation date of the new rules. But from July 1 2017 (or when the rules are implemented), everyone should issue the same, if they need to issue. But the outstanding stock will still count."

Another hybrid banker thought the proposals could be blocked by Germany at a later stage, given the potential impact on lenders such as Deutsche Bank.

DON'T PANIC

Others reckon the proposed unpreferred senior asset class would be optional, allowing countries like Germany to stick to their original plans while ensuring others do not opt for structural subordination.

"My personal expectation is that this gives issuers clarity on another TLAC/MREL tool," said one FIG banker. "Full flexibility will exist to achieve the requisite subordination by other means."

UK and Swiss banks will not be affected by the EC proposals and can still comply with TLAC by issuing senior out of their holding companies.

GOOD NEWS FOR AT1

While market participants have yet to digest the full implications of the TLAC/MREL harmonisation proposals and what they mean for European banks' senior bank debt, the EC was clear in its intention to add balm to the AT1 market.

In the proposed changes to Article 141 of the Capital Requirement Directive, the Commission is looking to hard-code AT1's priority over shareholders, saying that a bank cannot make a distribution on CET1 unless it has paid on AT1.

A number of hybrid bankers had not expected the Commission to go as far as this. They thought the ECB's decision to split Pillar 2 capital requirements into a requirement and guidance gave institutions more breathing space when it comes to AT1 payments, and enough to sooth the market.

"I think it's a very positive change and one that wasn't really expected by the market," the second hybrid banker said. "AT1 priority is now really hardwired in the text." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)