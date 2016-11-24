(Corrects European banks' potential MREL needs to 550bn in 16th paragraph)

* EC proposals to harmonise senior over the long term

* Banks face pricing conundrum

* Basel IV weighs heavily

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Market participants were grappling with the implications of the European Commission's proposals on banks' senior debt and the pricing of the new asset class at IFR's 17th FIG conference, as they anxiously wait for what the Basel Committee will say next week.

The EC unveiled a comprehensive package of proposals on Wednesday, including plans to harmonise legislative frameworks on how banks should beef up their layers of loss absorbing debt which resembles a framework recently adopted in France .

The Commission is proposing the creation of a specific 'unpreferred' senior class for unsecured debt, which it sees as the most cost-effective way to comply with the subordination requirement of the TLAC standard Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs).

"We love the non-preferred senior solution and are very pleased that the European Commission chose to adopt a EU solution in line with the French framework," said Isabel Rijpkema, director capital - treasury, at Rabobank.

"As a bank, we've been quite vocal in favour of the French solution and we expect the Dutch will follow and implement it."

Unlike Swiss and UK banks, many European banks have been at a disadvantage under the global Financial Stability Board (FSB) rules for Total Loss Absorbency Capacity because they do not have a holding company.

By allowing European banks to issue this new type of unpreferred senior, banks will be able to bolster their layers of loss-absorbing debt without having to set up holding companies, which can be very cumbersome.

"It feels like a feasible plan and this is a platform that can be adopted across Europe," said Alex Menounos, head of EMEA syndicate and co-head of EMEA FIG DCM at Morgan Stanley.

Whether it truly harmonises the shape of European senior debt is far from clear.

"There will be political forces at play, but looking at the package we will have harmonisation in terms of principles and member states will have to change their legislation," said Khalid Krim, head of capital solutions, EMEA, at Morgan Stanley.

"Ultimately, what we will have is banks issuing two type of senior debt. Let's see how long it takes us to get there."

SUB SENIOR OR SENIOR SUB?

How to price this new style of debt was fodder for a lively debate between panelists as they discussed whether the pricing should be close to senior debt or subordinated.

How much preferred senior banks need to protect and how much capital sits underneath the new layer of unpreferred senior will also influence pricing.

"It's difficult to have a one-size-fits-all number," said Christoph Hittmair, global head of FIG DCM at HSBC. "It depends on a bank's capital stack, how much of which debt it has.

"Also, those that are expected to issue a lot will have to pay more. UK and Japanese banks have been raising this for the last two years. If the Dutch, French, Nordics all come at the same time, this supply glut will have the biggest impact on pricing."

According to Morgan Stanley's Menounos, the size of European banks' MREL needs, excluding the 3.5% allowed under TLAC, could be as high as 550bn over the next four to five years.

"Most issuers will be able to comply with that number as there is more than enough senior coming due that can roll into the new TLAC/MREL," he said, adding that 770bn of senior would be rolling over the same horizon.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

While new bail-in frameworks featured high on panelists' minds, the elephant in the room for many was the so-called Basel IV.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is meeting next week as the war of words continues between the US and Europe on how to assess the riskiness of the asset side of banks' balance sheets.

"Basel IV's impact could be quite significant for banks with a low risk mortgage book," said Rabobank's Rijpkema. "I am pro-harmonisation but Basel IV might be taking it a bit too far. The markets in Europe are so different and it is not helpful to have one-size-fits-all."

While the Basel Committee has repeatedly said that the intention of its proposed rules was not to increase banks' capital needs drastically, there is a view that it could be a seismic shift for European banks that allocate low risk weights to their mortgages.

"Basel IV will be critical," said Menounos. "If there is a huge amount of risk-weighted asset inflation, translating in an increase for capital, it may make some business models challenging." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Ian Edmonsson)