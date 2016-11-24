(Corrects European banks' potential MREL needs to 550bn in
16th paragraph)
* EC proposals to harmonise senior over the long term
* Banks face pricing conundrum
* Basel IV weighs heavily
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Market participants were grappling
with the implications of the European Commission's proposals on
banks' senior debt and the pricing of the new asset class at
IFR's 17th FIG conference, as they anxiously wait for what the
Basel Committee will say next week.
The EC unveiled a comprehensive package of proposals on
Wednesday, including plans to harmonise legislative frameworks
on how banks should beef up their layers of loss absorbing debt
which resembles a framework recently adopted in France
.
The Commission is proposing the creation of a specific
'unpreferred' senior class for unsecured debt, which it sees as
the most cost-effective way to comply with the subordination
requirement of the TLAC standard Global Systemically Important
Institutions (G-SIIs).
"We love the non-preferred senior solution and are very
pleased that the European Commission chose to adopt a EU
solution in line with the French framework," said Isabel
Rijpkema, director capital - treasury, at Rabobank.
"As a bank, we've been quite vocal in favour of the French
solution and we expect the Dutch will follow and implement it."
Unlike Swiss and UK banks, many European banks have been at
a disadvantage under the global Financial Stability Board (FSB)
rules for Total Loss Absorbency Capacity because they do not
have a holding company.
By allowing European banks to issue this new type of
unpreferred senior, banks will be able to bolster their layers
of loss-absorbing debt without having to set up holding
companies, which can be very cumbersome.
"It feels like a feasible plan and this is a platform that
can be adopted across Europe," said Alex Menounos, head of EMEA
syndicate and co-head of EMEA FIG DCM at Morgan Stanley.
Whether it truly harmonises the shape of European senior
debt is far from clear.
"There will be political forces at play, but looking at the
package we will have harmonisation in terms of principles and
member states will have to change their legislation," said
Khalid Krim, head of capital solutions, EMEA, at Morgan Stanley.
"Ultimately, what we will have is banks issuing two type of
senior debt. Let's see how long it takes us to get there."
SUB SENIOR OR SENIOR SUB?
How to price this new style of debt was fodder for a lively
debate between panelists as they discussed whether the pricing
should be close to senior debt or subordinated.
How much preferred senior banks need to protect and how much
capital sits underneath the new layer of unpreferred senior will
also influence pricing.
"It's difficult to have a one-size-fits-all number," said
Christoph Hittmair, global head of FIG DCM at HSBC. "It depends
on a bank's capital stack, how much of which debt it has.
"Also, those that are expected to issue a lot will have to
pay more. UK and Japanese banks have been raising this for the
last two years. If the Dutch, French, Nordics all come at the
same time, this supply glut will have the biggest impact on
pricing."
According to Morgan Stanley's Menounos, the size of European
banks' MREL needs, excluding the 3.5% allowed under TLAC, could
be as high as 550bn over the next four to five years.
"Most issuers will be able to comply with that number as
there is more than enough senior coming due that can roll into
the new TLAC/MREL," he said, adding that 770bn of senior would
be rolling over the same horizon.
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
While new bail-in frameworks featured high on panelists'
minds, the elephant in the room for many was the so-called Basel
IV.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is meeting next
week as the war of words continues between the US and Europe on
how to assess the riskiness of the asset side of banks' balance
sheets.
"Basel IV's impact could be quite significant for banks with
a low risk mortgage book," said Rabobank's Rijpkema. "I am
pro-harmonisation but Basel IV might be taking it a bit too far.
The markets in Europe are so different and it is not helpful to
have one-size-fits-all."
While the Basel Committee has repeatedly said that the
intention of its proposed rules was not to increase banks'
capital needs drastically, there is a view that it could be a
seismic shift for European banks that allocate low risk weights
to their mortgages.
"Basel IV will be critical," said Menounos. "If there is a
huge amount of risk-weighted asset inflation, translating in an
increase for capital, it may make some business models
challenging."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Ian
Edmonsson)