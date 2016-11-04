* Investors caught off guard by StanChart no-call
* Market reassesses risk in legacy Tier 1 debt
* CMZ's Tier 1 falls after CFO comments
By Will Caiger-Smith and Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Holders of old style hybrid Tier 1
bank debt were left nursing hefty losses this week after
Standard Chartered said it would not redeem a US$750m legacy
Tier 1 bond next January, while confusion reigned as to whether
Commerzbank would take a similar decision relating to one of its
bonds.
StanChart's perpetual preferred instrument, which currently
pays a coupon of 6.409%, tumbled 14 points this week after the
bank said on Tuesday that it would not exercise a call option
embedded in the notes.
A 416m 6.352% Commerzbank bond callable in June 2017
dropped almost eight points on Friday after the bank's CFO told
reporters that he did not see why he should buy them back.
In order to maintain good relations with bondholders,
issuers have, by-and-large, adhered to market conventions
dictating that they should call transactions at the first
opportunity, even when it is uneconomical for them to do so.
StanChart's decision flew against that "gentlemen's
agreement", and investors are now set to be paid just 151bp over
Libor, equivalent to around 2.39%, after the January call date.
The bonds are not eligible for early redemption again until
2027.
"We will make call judgments based on all the circumstances
at the relevant time," Christopher Daniels, head of capital
management at StanChart, told IFR.
"Economics will be one factor, but not necessarily the only
factor. These are good Tier 1 capital for the next three years.
On that basis, there is reason to not call them."
Legacy hybrid Tier 1 instruments without a step-up are
treated more favourably under Basel's grandfathering rules and
StanChart said it expects the securities to count as Additional
Tier 1 capital until 2021, and as Tier 2 thereafter.
"The good old days of call options in Europe being a wink
and a nod is probably a thing of the past," said a FIG DCM
banker.
"It is hard for a bank to go to its regulator and convince
them of the benefit of making a non-economic call."
Another said he was surprised by the market reaction.
"I can see why they didn't call them from an economic and
capital perspective," he said. "These are non-step securities;
it's good quality capital. Having said that, they may have
underestimated the impact of their decision."
PRICING BENEFIT
The decision on whether or not to call such bonds lies with
an issuer and the economics alone should have led bondholders to
believe the call would not be exercised, said bankers.
"There was no rational reason for calling them, unless they
just wanted to keep investors happy," said another DCM banker.
"The downside in this trade was a lot more than the upside."
StanChart paid 7.5% for its last US dollar AT1 deal, a
perpetual non-call 5.5-year sold in August, and 4.3% for a US
dollar Tier 2 deal, a 10.5-year bond sold later that month.
It raised 10-year senior debt in US dollars in April, paying
4.05%.
Even though it is less risky, that senior bond still pays
roughly 166bp more than the coupon StanChart will pay on the
US$750m perpetual securities for the next 10 years.
PAINFUL LESSON
The decision not to call was a bitter pill to swallow for
many investors.
"We would strongly question whether from an
investor-relations standpoint the capital treatment is worth it
to let real money investors lose as much as they did today,"
said Cindy Harlow, a bank analyst at Imperial Capital, on
Tuesday.
Much of the pain was felt in Asia, where private-bank
investors hold many of the notes.
"Asian investors view the StanChart name as having a touch
of magic," said the FIG DCM banker.
"They see a 6% coupon and the StanChart name and the January
2017 call and say 'what could go wrong?'. Today, they found
out."
OFF-GUARD
StanChart's decision not to call started a sell-off in
similarly structured bonds issued by European banks as investors
look to avoid being caught off-guard again.
Commerzbank suffered some of the biggest losses after the
bank's CFO told journalists during a call on Friday that, from
today's perspective, he did not know why he should buy back a
euro legacy Tier 1 bond.
However, according to an investor relations official at
Commerzbank, there could have been confusion as the CFO was
asked whether he would "buy back the bonds" instead of whether
he would call them. The IR official was unable to clarify
precisely what the CFO meant, or whether the bonds would indeed
be called.
The securities do not have step-up language and the market's
reaction pointed to investors fearing that Commerzbank would
follow in StanChart's footsteps.
A Royal Bank of Scotland US dollar 7.64% perp callable in
2017 fell more than five points to 91.7 on Tuesday. It had
recovered to around 95.8 by Thursday.
BNP Paribas analysts reckoned it was among the legacy Tier 1
bonds most vulnerable to extension.
A Credit Agricole US dollar 6.637% bond callable in 2017 had
fallen more than three points by Thursday, to 96.5 according to
Eikon.
"A lot of AT1 bonds have reset spreads that are tighter than
current trading spreads, so if banks were to replace them today,
they'd have to pay more," said Dominik Winnicki, a credit
strategist at Barclays.
"There is definitely some extension risk priced into AT1s,
but this event could push it a bit further."
CONFUSION
However, working out whether bonds are going to be called is
far from easy.
Issuers need to carefully weigh up the economic benefit of
leaving such debt outstanding versus the possibility that the
debt would not be eligible for TLAC and MREL, banks' cushions of
loss-absorbing debt.
Banks also run the risk of damaging their relationship with
investors if they choose not to call.
Investors holding StanChart's bonds, for example, said they
were surprised by the bank's statement that it expected the
bonds to count towards Tier 2 after 2021.
In the bank's regulatory capital disclosure in December it
listed the bonds as AT1 capital until 2021 and then simply as
"ineligible" thereafter, with no reference to Tier 2.
Investors argued that the wording suggested the bonds would
not count as any form of capital - Tier 2 or otherwise - after
2021, making them more likely to be called.
But while sellside participants said they were sympathetic
to the difficulties caused by such ambiguities, they also said
investors had to be realistic and do their own due diligence.
"These capital rules are moving around so much that to take
anything as gospel is tough," said the FIG DCM banker.
"You're supposed to do your own homework when you own a
perp."
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith, Alice Gledhill, editing by
Shankar Ramakrishnan, Helene Durand, Matthew Davies)